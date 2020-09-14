Council to hear special use permit application for group home on Ninth Street

YORK – This week, the York City Council will hold a public hearing regarding an application for a special use permit to allow a group home/care facility on East Ninth Street.
This topic has been an ongoing conversation for much of this year, after residents notified city officials that it appeared such a facility was being planned in their neighborhood.
It was determined that such facilities were not included in the city’s zoning regulations – so a number of ordinances were considered in that aspect first.
It was later decided by the council that those types of facilities could be allowed but only with special exceptions.
Now, the owners of the proposed group home/care home – which would house women transitioning from prison/on parole/on probation – will come before the council to ask for that special use permit.
However, as noted in the council agenda, “due to the fact that a protest has been filed by 20 percent of the property owners located within 300 feet of the property, the permit may only be granted by a ¾ vote of all the members of the council.”
A petition has been signed by a considerable number of residents in that area, asking that the special use permit be denied.
Residents who have raised concerns say they worry about their children’s safety, parking issues, property values, congestion, supervision of the residents and other impacts to the neighborhood.
The owners of the property who want to establish the group home say their facility will not pose a threat to the neighborhood and that such a facility is badly needed in the York community.
The matter comes to the council without a recommendation of approval from the planning commission. In a split vote, the commission determined not to send a recommendation for approval but rather denial.
Also on Thursday night’s council agenda:
• A public hearing will be held regarding a special use permit application filed by McLean Beef which would allow them to establish a livestock harvesting facility/retail store near the interchange, along South Lincoln Avenue. This request comes with a recommendation for approval from the planning commission. The council already voted in favor of adding such facilities to the zoning regulations as a possible use to the zoning regulations, with a special use permit, in this commercial zone. Now, the McLeans have to come before the council regarding their specific request.
• The council will consider a preliminary and final plat in the Rodewald Acres Subdivision filed by Kelly Bukaske. This comes to the council with a recommendation of approval from the planning commission.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers. The public is encouraged to attend.
