Council to hear special use permit application for group home on Ninth Street

YORK – This week, the York City Council will hold a public hearing regarding an application for a special use permit to allow a group home/care facility on East Ninth Street.

This topic has been an ongoing conversation for much of this year, after residents notified city officials that it appeared such a facility was being planned in their neighborhood.

It was determined that such facilities were not included in the city’s zoning regulations – so a number of ordinances were considered in that aspect first.

It was later decided by the council that those types of facilities could be allowed but only with special exceptions.

Now, the owners of the proposed group home/care home – which would house women transitioning from prison/on parole/on probation – will come before the council to ask for that special use permit.

However, as noted in the council agenda, “due to the fact that a protest has been filed by 20 percent of the property owners located within 300 feet of the property, the permit may only be granted by a ¾ vote of all the members of the council.”

A petition has been signed by a considerable number of residents in that area, asking that the special use permit be denied.