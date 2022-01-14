Council to hear community center update, consider rate changes

YORK – The York City Council will be getting an update on the community center project next week, when they meet in regular session.

Cheree Folts, director of parks and recreation, will address the council about the progress of the in-depth and large scale renovation/repair work that has been taking place at the city facility.

The work began last year and there were delays along the way – thanks to building material availability issues and the discovery of serious structural issues that hadn’t been seen before.

Now, the project is nearing completion and Folts will be providing a better idea of when it might be open to the public once again.

She will also be bringing forward some updated community center rates for consideration.

Also on the council’s Thursday agenda, for Jan. 20:

• The council will consider updating the city’s safety committee.