Council to hear comments on metal residential buildings

YORK -- At the York City Council meeting on Thursday, November 3, at 5:30 p.m., council members and administration will hear public comments on whether the city should restrict metal shed-like residential structures in the areas of the city zoned residential.

Over the past few months, the Planning Commission and the Ordinance Committee of the City Council have discussed the possibility of adding restrictions on these metal buildings in residential areas in the city of York. A trend in “Barndominiums” has led to inquiries to the city about building metal shed-like structures as residences in York. Currently, as long as these structures meet residential building code in all other ways, nothing prohibits these structures in residential areas.

According to Dan Aude, Asset Manager and Planning Director for the City of York, the city is getting an increasing number of requests for information on building this kind of building in the city of York. Earlier this year he asked the Planning Commission and the Ordinance Committee to consider a restriction that forbids large pre-engineered metal buildings or standing seam metal siding in residential zoned areas. The Planning Commission approved the restriction on a 5-2 vote. In their most recent deliberation on the question, the Ordinance Committee requested a public hearing on the topic so that they could hear views from the public on the matter.

The proposed restriction in the possible ordinance reads as follows: ‘Pre-engineered metal buildings or standing seam metal siding is not allowed in the construction of residential and non- residential structures within the residential zoning districts with the following exceptions: (1) federal, state, municipal or school district owned structures and (2) accessory buildings under 250 square feet.”

Residents wishing to provide feedback on this proposed ordinance language can attend the City Council meeting on November 3 to participate in the public hearing, use the City of York website to send an email message to council members, or send a letter to the city clerk that can be shared with council members. At the November 3 council meeting, when the metal housing topic agenda items comes up, the mayor will ask if anyone wishes to speak. Participants will say their name and address and then have up to five minutes to tell the council their views on the matter.