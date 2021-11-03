Council to hear annual parks and recreation report

YORK – The York City Council will hear the annual parks and recreation report provided by Director Cheree Folts when they meet in regular session on Thursday.

Each year, Folts provides information regarding attendance, usage and improvements made over the past fiscal year for each of the departments she oversees – the parks, city auditorium, family aquatic center, ballpark complex and the community center.

Information she already provided to the city shows that attendance at the family aquatic center, this past swimming season, was the highest it’s been since 2017.

She also notes that the big renovation/restoration project at the city auditorium is completed – it re-opened last March with major improvements. Just recently, the city completed its punch list with contractors, so the project is considered officially done.

The community center closed for renovations on Feb. 28 and remains closed for now as work continues. The major project there was delayed after major structural issues were found – and a shortage of building materials slowed down the process. Work continues and the city hopes to see a completion date coming into view.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}