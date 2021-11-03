Council to hear annual parks and recreation report

YORK – The York City Council will hear the annual parks and recreation report provided by Director Cheree Folts when they meet in regular session on Thursday.
Each year, Folts provides information regarding attendance, usage and improvements made over the past fiscal year for each of the departments she oversees – the parks, city auditorium, family aquatic center, ballpark complex and the community center.
Information she already provided to the city shows that attendance at the family aquatic center, this past swimming season, was the highest it’s been since 2017.
She also notes that the big renovation/restoration project at the city auditorium is completed – it re-opened last March with major improvements. Just recently, the city completed its punch list with contractors, so the project is considered officially done.
The community center closed for renovations on Feb. 28 and remains closed for now as work continues. The major project there was delayed after major structural issues were found – and a shortage of building materials slowed down the process. Work continues and the city hopes to see a completion date coming into view.
Folts’ report will also include incredible figures regarding the ballpark complex – which continues to bring in hundreds of teams from all over Nebraska and other states as well.
Also on Thursday night’s council agenda:
• Consideration will be given toward the purchase of a utility van (which has already been budgeted) which will be used by city custodians. They will use the vehicle to haul equipment and materials as they work in different city buildings.
• They will also consider a bid from York Equipment for a skid steer loader, as well as a bid from the same company for a track loader. Both purchases had already been budgeted.
• And the council will consider approval of a second amended interlocal agreement between the city and the county regarding the communications center. The county commissioners already approved the agreement which is just a revised version of the original. The county and the city financially participate in the operations of the emergency communications center, which is located at the York County Courthouse.
The public is encouraged to attend Thursday’s meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.