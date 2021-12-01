Council to get update on community center progress

YORK – After months of being closed, work continues at the York Community Center where a major renovation/repair project is underway.
The work was delayed a few months ago when it became difficult for contractors to have access to certain building materials, including steel. And during the project, it was discovered that there were serious structural problems that had been created over time thanks to the water and chlorination vapors coming from the indoor pool with an insufficient HVAC system that had been designed decades ago.
Brent Jackson will give the city council an update Thursday night, during their regular meeting, regarding the progress and possible reopening date.
Also during Thursday’s meeting:
• The city council will consider several consulting service agreements with Benesch which are connected to the large bonded street/bridge project which will take place during the next construction season – regarding design amendments for ADA curb ramps, asphalt maintenance and concrete paving.
• A franchise agreement between the city and a company called Allo will be considered which would allow the company to work within the city for cable/internet services.
• The council will consider the approval of the purchase of a 2021 Ford ¾-ton extended cab 4x4 pickup, which has already been approved in the 2021-22 budget.
• A resolution will be considered for the annual naming of signatory names to the city’s bank accounts.
• A maintenance agreement with the state will be reviewed, relating to the responsibilities of the county, state and city regarding highway maintenance.
• A lease agreement between the York Area Solid Waste Agency and Werner Construction Company will be reviewed, in which Werner Construction would lease an unused three-acre site at the landfill property for the amount of $3,000 per year ($1,000 for each acre).
• A bid from Hustler Turf will be considered for the purchase of two Kawasaki mowers in the amount of $31,833.98. This purchase has already been included in the 2021-22 city budget.
• The council will be asked to accept the resignation of Raylene Portz from the city’s board of adjustment, as well as the appointment of Jeff McGregor to fulfill the position.
• And the oath of office will take place for Amanda Ring, who has named the new city clerk upon the retirement of Jean Thiele.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., Thursday evening, in the council chambers.