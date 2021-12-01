Council to get update on community center progress

YORK – After months of being closed, work continues at the York Community Center where a major renovation/repair project is underway.

The work was delayed a few months ago when it became difficult for contractors to have access to certain building materials, including steel. And during the project, it was discovered that there were serious structural problems that had been created over time thanks to the water and chlorination vapors coming from the indoor pool with an insufficient HVAC system that had been designed decades ago.

Brent Jackson will give the city council an update Thursday night, during their regular meeting, regarding the progress and possible reopening date.

Also during Thursday’s meeting:

• The city council will consider several consulting service agreements with Benesch which are connected to the large bonded street/bridge project which will take place during the next construction season – regarding design amendments for ADA curb ramps, asphalt maintenance and concrete paving.

• A franchise agreement between the city and a company called Allo will be considered which would allow the company to work within the city for cable/internet services.

