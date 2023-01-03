Council to discuss land purchase

YORK – When the York City Council meets in regular session this week, they will have a relatively light agenda with the majority of subject matter being discussed in executive session.

The main agenda item for Thursday’s meeting will be a closed session in order for a discussion to be held regarding potential land acquisition, location and purchase price. An executive session for this purpose is legally allowed.

It is assumed the potential land acquisition is for the purpose of securing more city-held land to be sold for private industrial uses. This comes after the industrial park has been “sold out” of lots for several years and the land the city purchased east of the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Operations Center was very quickly sold for private enterprise by three different companies.

At this time, the city holds no land for future industrial development because it has all been returned to the tax rolls and is being used for private enterprise.

Other than the executive session, the only other agenda items before the council will be the consideration of claims and the city administrator’s report.

However, items may still be added to the agenda before it begins at 5:30 p.m., on Jan. 5.

This will be the city council’s first meeting in 2023. The council has already held its reorganizational meeting, with members’ oath of offices and committee assignments taking place in December.