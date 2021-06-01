Council to discuss future of museum at Thursday meeting

YORK -- The York City Council will discuss a resolution on the future of the Anna Palmer Museum at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, June 3.

A press release from city offices says, “Conversations about the future of the museum have been on the city agenda numerous times. Most recently, in April, Nancy Beach presented to the council regarding her concerns about the potential placement of the museum in the auditorium. In 2016, the city and the Wessels Living History Farm neared an agreement to collaborate on housing the museum on Wessels property. Currently, the renovation schedule of the community center requires that the city choose soon whether to commit the previous space to the museum again or to plan for other uses for the space.

“Last week, Councilwoman Sheila Hubbard met with David Crawford, a historic preservation specialist, to examine the community center and the auditorium as possible locations for the museum. Crawford prepared a report for council members that expressed concerns about the viability of either location for the future of the museum,” the city’s press release says.