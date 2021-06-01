Council to discuss future of museum at Thursday meeting

YORK -- The York City Council will discuss a resolution on the future of the Anna Palmer Museum at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, June 3.
A press release from city offices says, “Conversations about the future of the museum have been on the city agenda numerous times. Most recently, in April, Nancy Beach presented to the council regarding her concerns about the potential placement of the museum in the auditorium. In 2016, the city and the Wessels Living History Farm neared an agreement to collaborate on housing the museum on Wessels property. Currently, the renovation schedule of the community center requires that the city choose soon whether to commit the previous space to the museum again or to plan for other uses for the space.
“Last week, Councilwoman Sheila Hubbard met with David Crawford, a historic preservation specialist, to examine the community center and the auditorium as possible locations for the museum. Crawford prepared a report for council members that expressed concerns about the viability of either location for the future of the museum,” the city’s press release says.
“The Building Committee created by Mayor Barry Redfern to oversee the auditorium and community center renovations reviewed the report and discussed options for moving forward. They determined that the most appropriate next step would be to have a resolution on the agenda at the next council meeting which proposes an advisory committee to determine a new future for the museum that will be more integrated into education experiences for children and more sustainable into the future. The museum has been maintained by the tremendous time commitment of Nancy Beach. The resolution tasks the advisory committee with developing a more sustainable means of support for preserving the legacy of Anna Palmer’s collection.
“In her will, Anna Palmer discussed the importance of children learning about pioneer history to help them become better citizens. Mayor Redfern expressed the potential of bringing history to life for a new generation, saying ‘I can imagine exciting possibilities for teachers and students to interact in new ways with the collection and continue the educational legacy of Anna Palmer.’”
The discussion is part of a larger conversation about the future of the community center. Dr. Sue Crawford, York city administrator, explained, “While the focus of the discussion will be the future of the museum, a new location for the museum will also open space in the community center for family programing such as an indoor play space or childcare while parents exercise.”
The resolution the council will be considering Thursday night reads as follows:
“Whereas, the Anna Palmer Museum has provided access to the historic collections of Anna Palmer that she granted to the city to improve access to historical and citizenship education, particularly for children;
“Whereas, the museum has been sustained for years due to the dedicated work of Ken Bedient and the extensive volunteer hours and contributions of Nancy Beach without substantial city or private funding support;
“Whereas, Anna Palmer’s vision for the collection was to share history and citizenship lessons with future generations;
“Therefore, the City of York gratefully acknowledges the work of the volunteers who have maintained Anna Palmer’s artifacts and her legacy and seeks to engage an advisory board that will identify a sustainable strategy for the artifacts to continue to enhance the education of York children and visitors to the city.
“Now therefore, the governing body of the City of York, Nebraska, does herewith adopt the Anna Palmer Collection Advisory Committee to develop a plan for the future of the Anna Palmer collection that will be more sustainable and more integrated into educational experiences for children than the current funding and staffing structure and the previous community center location. Said committee will also advise the city on the appropriate management of the other artifacts currently in the Anna Palmer museum collection.”
The council meeting will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers at the city offices.