Council to consider ordering ambulance now, to receive in 2025

YORK – When they meet in regular session this week, the York City Council members will consider whether an order for an ambulance should be placed now – in order to receive it in 2025.

The ambulance comes with a price tag of $225,000.

This would be regular fleet replacement – but due to supply chain issues, in order to stay in regular rotation, the ambulance has to be ordered three years ahead of time.

In his capital improvement worksheet (for the new budget), York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick says he spoke with a representative of the company who said he recommends an order now due because of expected delayed deliveries.

This squad would have a Ford chassis with a remount box off Squad 11. The ambulance would replace Squad 11, which is a 2013 Dodge. The new squad would have an updated air conditioning unit and a new power load cot. By remounting the box, there will be a savings of $125,000, Bestwick says.

Also on this Thursday night’s agenda:

• Miles and Katie Berg will address the issue of city codes for private swimming pools and the need for requiring fences. This was brought to the council a few years ago as well.

• A special designated liquor license application filed by Grand Central will be considered, for the county fair.

• A special designated liquor license application filed by JW’s Catering will be considered, for a private event.

• The council will consider a bid from Pieper’s Inc. for lead service water line replacements in 51 locations in the city. The bid is for $269,535.

• Several real estate sales will also be discussed.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.