Council to consider multiple license requests for Sip and Stroll

YORK – The York City Council will be considering multiple special designated license applications pertaining to the upcoming Sip and Stroll event in downtown York.

The event entails the serving of alcohol at numerous businesses as shoppers walk through and browse the offerings of the downtown area.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Applying for special licenses are the following:

• York County Development Corporation for 4th Street Boutique, Ameriprise Financial Services, The Jewelers Vault, Mid America Vision Center, Wagner Decorating and Western Edge

• York Area Chamber of Commerce for Baer’s Furniture, Clinch Law Firm, The Hair Benders, McCormicks Heating and Air Conditioning and Pieper Plumbing

• Yorkshire Playhouse for Carquest Auto Parts (Slack Auto Supply), Crossroads Awards, GoodyPop, H & R Block, Peterson’s Petal Company and Yorkshire Playhouse

• United Way for Brandt Carpet & Tile, Kinetic by Windstream, Life Unpredictable Photography, Mr. Duke’s Mercantile, Penner’s Tire and Auto and Rustic Dry Goods

• York Community Foundation for Coldwell Banker/NHS Real Estate, Ginny’s Hallmark, Kirtsey’s Clothing and Gift Boutique, The Quilt Basket and Svehla Law Offices.

Also on the council’s agenda this week:

• The second reading of an ordinance will take place, regarding an annexation request filed by Chris and Aislee Grant.

• The city’s local emergency operation plan will be reviewed.

• Two mayoral appointments will be considered: for the appointment of Carston Staehr to the Board of Public Works and the appointment of Bre Ronne to the Personnel Board.

• The council will go into executive session to discuss union contracts.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.