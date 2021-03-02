Council to consider more refinancing due to low interest rates

YORK – The York City Council will consider more refinancing of existing bonds because the current interest rates are extremely low.

At their last meeting, the council members agreed to refinancing approximately $8 million in existing bonds, which in the long-term will save the city nearly $900,000.

This week, they will consider the refunding of a previous bond issuance with a principal amount of $970,000 and another for $3 million.

While it’s still early in the week, and more items might be added to the agenda, it appears the council and administration will be having somewhat of a lighter agenda compared to the many-topic, heavy agenda they handled at their most recent meeting.

The council will also be asked to accept the resignation of Mike Teeter, a longtime member of the Kilgore Memorial Library Advisory Board and to appoint Jake Owens to fill that position.

Also scheduled is the consideration of claims and hearing the city administrator’s report.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will be held Thursday night, March 4, at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.

