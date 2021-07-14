Council to consider membership of Museum Board

YORK – The York City Council will convene in regular session this Thursday, with one agenda item being the appointments of individuals to the newly formed Anna Bemis Palmer Museum Advisory Board.
This board was created as the exploration continues into where the museum will be located in the future.
Currently, all the museum’s artifacts are in storage, due to the renovation/restoration project at the community center.
The work at the community center prompted a conversation about whether the museum should remain at the community center or be moved to a different location.
The advisory board was created for the purpose of coming up with solutions and recommendations.
The mayor is proposing the following appointments: Council representatives Christi Lones and Scott VanEsch; citizen members, Brent Manger (for a three-year term), Mary Scott (for a two-year term), Jean Vincent (for a two-year term) and Nancy Beach (for a one-year term); and youth member, Chloe Holmes (for a one-year period).
Also on Thursday’s agenda for the council:
• They will hold a public hearing on a preliminary and final plat for Staehrway Business Park, filed by McLean Beef Inc.
• Members will consider the issuance of limited sales and property tax support infrastructure and refunding bonds in the aggregated principal not to exceed $5,750,000.
• The Tax Increment Financing (TIF) project of Scannell Properties will be closed.
• Consideration will be given for a resolution that would approve retention bonuses for police department employees.
• More discussion will be held regarding two open-ended budget items (as the council has been holding budget meetings for weeks), regarding a trade-in of a vehicle and the purchase of a fuel tank for the public works department.
• Mayor Barry Redfern will recommend the appointment of Sally Ruben to the Housing Agency for a five-year term.
• An executive session will likely be held regarding union contracts.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers, on Thursday, July 15.