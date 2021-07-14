Council to consider membership of Museum Board

YORK – The York City Council will convene in regular session this Thursday, with one agenda item being the appointments of individuals to the newly formed Anna Bemis Palmer Museum Advisory Board.

This board was created as the exploration continues into where the museum will be located in the future.

Currently, all the museum’s artifacts are in storage, due to the renovation/restoration project at the community center.

The work at the community center prompted a conversation about whether the museum should remain at the community center or be moved to a different location.

The advisory board was created for the purpose of coming up with solutions and recommendations.

The mayor is proposing the following appointments: Council representatives Christi Lones and Scott VanEsch; citizen members, Brent Manger (for a three-year term), Mary Scott (for a two-year term), Jean Vincent (for a two-year term) and Nancy Beach (for a one-year term); and youth member, Chloe Holmes (for a one-year period).

Also on Thursday’s agenda for the council:

• They will hold a public hearing on a preliminary and final plat for Staehrway Business Park, filed by McLean Beef Inc.