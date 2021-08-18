Council to consider hiring of new public works director

YORK – During their regular meeting this week, the York City Council will consider the hiring of a new public works director.
This position has been vacant for some time, since the resignation of Aaron Dressel and prior to that the resignation of Mitch Doht.
The application process has been ongoing with the administration. The name of the applicant will not be publicly disclosed until the meeting and upon the council’s approval.
Also during this week’s meeting, York City Clerk Jean Thiele will administer the oath of office for Jennifer Sheppard, who has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the council. During their last meeting, the council members approved her appointment which had been brought forward by Mayor Barry Redfern.
The council will also appoint Sheppard to her seats on the Ordinance and Judiciary Committee and the Asset Management Committee.
Included in Thursday night’s lengthy agenda:
• A discussion will be held regarding the city’s budget for the new fiscal year. A public hearing is being planned for Aug. 26, when the council will meet in special session.
• A public hearing will be held regarding regulations when it comes to residents having large shipping containers in their yards.
• Special designated alcohol permit applications will be considered, pertaining to the Sip and Stroll event that is coming up on Oct. 7.
• Sewer rates will be considered and an ordinance will be introduced.
• A slight amendment will be made to the interlocal agreement held with the county regarding the 911 Joint Communications Agency and 911 surcharge fees.
• The council will discuss requiring a permit when tapping into water and sanitary sewer systems.
• They will also consider amending city regulations, to create an exception for when animals are kept on school properties (as is already being done at this time).
• An interlocal grant will be announced as the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District has agreed to a $10,000 grant for restroom facilities at the future Peyton Parker Lane Playground.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 19, in the council chambers.