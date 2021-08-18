Council to consider hiring of new public works director

YORK – During their regular meeting this week, the York City Council will consider the hiring of a new public works director.

This position has been vacant for some time, since the resignation of Aaron Dressel and prior to that the resignation of Mitch Doht.

The application process has been ongoing with the administration. The name of the applicant will not be publicly disclosed until the meeting and upon the council’s approval.

Also during this week’s meeting, York City Clerk Jean Thiele will administer the oath of office for Jennifer Sheppard, who has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the council. During their last meeting, the council members approved her appointment which had been brought forward by Mayor Barry Redfern.

The council will also appoint Sheppard to her seats on the Ordinance and Judiciary Committee and the Asset Management Committee.

Included in Thursday night’s lengthy agenda:

• A discussion will be held regarding the city’s budget for the new fiscal year. A public hearing is being planned for Aug. 26, when the council will meet in special session.

