YORK – The York City Council will meet with Bobbi Pettit of Five Rules Planning to hear her De-Blight Study presentation. A public hearing will be held to consider recommendations to de-designate areas within existing redevelopment areas in the City of York as blighted or substandard.

Also on the agenda for Thursday:

The council will consider approval of a quote from Electric Pump for a replacement mixer for the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the amount of $40,028.

They will consider additional/corrected special designated license for Sip & Stroll on Sept. 28.

An update to the personnel manual for city employees will be considered.

They will consider authorizing the mayor to sign the Municipal Annual Certification of Program Compliance to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards.

The council will consider the acquisition of real estate on behalf of the City of York for the purpose of future economic development.

Sewer and landfill rates will be discussed.

Board of Adjustment reappointments will be made by the mayor.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 in the council chambers and the public is encouraged to attend.