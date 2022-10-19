Council to consider bids for Blackburn Bridge replacement

YORK – The York City Council will be considering bids for the reconstruction of the Blackburn Bridge when they meet in regular session on Thursday night.

City officials will be bringing to the council a recommendation of a bid, from The Diamond Engineering Company, of $1,475,539.66.

This project is part of the large bonding effort in which the city is currently involved.

This will include the replacement of the old bridge at the east entrance to the Beaver Creek Trails. When it is finished, it will also have a walkway for pedestrians.

The council also has a number of other items to be considered Thursday, including:

• They will look at the purchase of a pickup through the state contract, which would be used by the building inspector.

• They will also consider the purchase of a portable litter vacuum, costing $22,745, which would be used on the landfill property. This would aid in the pick-up of garbage that has been moved by the wind.

• A consulting services agreement with Benesch will be considered, pertaining to the Blackburn Bridge project.

• The council will also consider an ordinance that would change the council’s meeting time from 7 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• A public hearing will be held regarding a number of zoning ordinances that would allow home-based businesses in the multiple-family, two-family and single-family districts.

• A public hearing will also be held regarding a preliminary and final plat in Holthus Subdivision 7th Addition.

• The council will consider a proposal for upgrading the water SCADA computer, which would cost $53,933.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.