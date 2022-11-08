Council hears comments about metal residential buildings

YORK – The York City Council heard comments this past week regarding any possible ordinances governing the existence of metal structures in the city, which are used as residences.

As explained before the meeting, by Dr. Sue Crawford, “Over the past few months, the Planning Commission and the Ordinance Committee of the City Council have discussed the possibility of adding restrictions on these metal buildings in residential areas in the city of York. A trend in ‘Barndominiums’ has led to inquiries to the city about building metal shed-like structures as residences in York. Currently, as long as these structures meet residential building code in all other ways, nothing prohibits these structures in residential areas.

“According to Dan Aude, asset manager and planning director for the City of York, the city is getting an increasing number of requests for information on building this kind of building in the city of York,” Dr. Crawford said further. “Earlier this year he asked the Planning Commission and the Ordinance Committee to consider a restriction that forbids large pre-engineered metal buildings or standing seam metal siding in residential zoned areas. The Planning Commission approved the restriction on a 5-2 vote. In their most recent deliberation on the question, the Ordinance Committee requested a public hearing on the topic so that they could hear views from the public on the matter.

“The proposed restriction in the possible ordinance reads as follows: ‘Pre-engineered metal buildings or standing seam metal siding is not allowed in the construction of residential and non- residential structures within the residential zoning districts with the following exceptions: (1) federal, state, municipal or school district owned structures and (2) accessory buildings under 250 square feet,’” Dr. Crawford said.

“This hasn’t come to the council before and right now, there are no real opinions,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “The planning commission was divided on this and wanted feedback regarding the direction to go in. We need city staff to be able to tell people what they can and can’t do. Some cities put in restrictions, others don’t. Waverly put in an ordinance that said yes, they are allowed, but they needed a more residential look. Really, this is to give staff direction as to what people can or can’t do with these.”

“I’m on the ordinance committee and I don’t think the city should be a home association telling people what to do with their properties,” said Councilmember Matt Wagner. “Many of these are beautiful, some are nicer than a lot of houses we have right now. I think this is something they can do, to live and work in. There are a lot of structures in York that are less desirable than these and this would limit what free people can do. I’m not in favor of limiting them.”

“This is to look at them fitting into residential areas,” Mayor Redfern said. “I’m not opposed to steel buildings, they just need to be good neighbors. But we also are responsible to the existing property owners.”

Loren Nunevich, who said he recently became a York resident, told the council, “I believe a person’s property is a person’s property. I believe it is up to people to choose. For whoever wants to build a home, I’d be in favor of steel buildings with guidelines.”

“Some feedback I’ve been hearing are questions if this would be limiting any steel structure,” said Councilman Jerry Wilkinson. “Would this create steel siding limits? What about metal roofs? Are we talking metal frames, or siding, or what?”

“We are talking about everything as we have no ordinances now,” Redfern responded.

“Then that would create issues with everything and structures, houses that already exist,” Wilkinson added.

“We just want input now, as it’s only fair for city workers to able to say what people can and can’t do,” Redfern said.

Kim Mortensen of Aurora told the council that she works in York, “and I see a lot of houses in disrepair. If people want to put money into a structure like this . . . You need to look around and take a look at other properties that need work.”

“We are looking into those at this time,” Mayor Redfern said. “It is time consuming as we have about a dozen (problematic properties) and some will be taken down soon.”

“I agree with some of you,” John Biel of York told the council. “I see a lot of houses that need work, behind mine is one that needs to be taken down. There are a couple houses around the curve (by the Lincoln Avenue underpass) that are full of trash as an example. It sounds like you are on top of it. But we need to address those before prohibiting these. Like Jerry said with the siding, that’s a question because there are already houses with metal siding and roofs, which are fine. I say if they want these types of houses, keep them clean and neat. Just keep things cleaned up. Don’t limit yourselves. Please keep an open mind. I don’t think these types of buildings would devalue our city in any way.”

Anthony Sheppard of York said he was concerned about not being able to put up a metal building in his yard to store his camper, lawnmowers, etc., if this type of ordinance was passed.

Willard Peterson of Bradshaw told the council, “We need more housing in York County, to encourage that is not done by making limitations. If anyone wants to see one, there is one in Bradshaw and it is huge. You can control these with size and details, but don’t just outlaw them.”

“There is no question that housing remains an issue and we need a lot more,” Mayor Redfern said.

Wilkinson asked why the planning commission was split, 5-2, when they discussed it. No one at the meeting said they knew for sure, but Dr. Crawford noted it was a “mix of protecting the property owner.”

“Shouldn’t this have gone to the ordinance committee first?” Wagner asked

Aude said, “We were getting lots of questions, we looked at other places and we had a meeting with the planning commission for direction. It was never in the form of an ordinance. Since we had something sort of in writing, we then took it to the ordinance committee and we’ve made no progress either way, so here we are today.”

“The ordinance committee talked about this and a lot of us were freedom oriented,” said Councilmember Sheila Hubbard, who sits on the ordinance committee.

It was also noted that assessor offices in the state struggle with these types of properties on how to assess these types of residences. There was discussion about how these types of residences could possibly alter the values of other nearby existing properties. Biel said he felt the council shouldn’t be concerned about assessments of the properties and having that type of conversation; Wilkinson countered back that a responsibility of the council is to also consider the property values of existing residences and that the conversation was warranted.

“This has been a really good conversation,” Mayor Redfern said. “We will assess some of the questions that were brought up and we will need to take this back to the ordinance committee, so we can look at what’s necessary and not necessary. There are a lot of things to consider.”