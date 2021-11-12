Council considers upcoming street and bridge projects

YORK – As part of their regular meeting, the York City Council members were invited to examine maps, building materials and more as they begin the process of determining what street and bridge projects will be included in the $5 million bonding program that has already been approved.
The council agreed to bonding, in order to get a number of projects completed at the same time, rather than doing small jobs over the course of many years which would ultimately have cost the city more in the long run. Interest rates are low at this point and more competitive bids are likely if contractors are getting the chance to mobilize once and do a large amount of work at once.
The city has a consulting agreement with Benesch – and it was with Benesch that they met to discuss a number of project options.
One of the projects that has already been determined to take place will be the reconstruction of the Blackburn Bridge (over Beaver Creek, near the east entrance to the Beaver Creek Trails). The city had already saved money toward this project and the remaining amount would be paid through the funds available through bonding.
As explained earlier by Terry Brown from Benesch, “the job now is to decide what to spend the money on. We will look at the one- and six-year plan. The idea is to take that plan, look at higher traffic areas and put together a list to at least start looking at. We will take the final list, create the project, take it to design and engineering,” to be followed of course by going out for bids.
There are 76 miles of streets in the city – so there are a lot of areas to consider.
Mayor Barry Redfern earlier acknowledged, “The reality is that no matter the amount we set (for the bonding), it’s not enough and we need to prioritize what makes sense. We need to decide how to prioritize in order to get the most bang for the community.”