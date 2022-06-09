Council considers requests for convention center budget

YORK – The York City Council and administration met with Terri Carlson, director of the Holthus Convention Center, to discuss her department’s proposed budget.

Hers was a turn among the other departments, as each is meeting with city officials as they work toward creating the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

Carlson said she was again requesting a position for a part-time receptionist to help over the lunch hour. She’s made this request for several years now.

She said there is also a need for some carpet replacement in the meeting rooms. When the convention center was built, carpet squares were put down and not all of them (mostly in the meeting rooms) weren’t glued down. The result has been fraying around the edges of the individual squares, as these areas get a lot of vacuuming, plus wear and tear. She suggested $20,000 could achieve this work.

She also noted they want to do some routine maintenance such as painting. She said during the pandemic’s initial quarantine, convention center staffers painted the ballroom themselves. They would now like to hire someone to paint the meeting rooms and hallways. This would likely carry a $10,000 price tag.

And then there is the issue of the stage. Carlson said, “The stage floor is not great. The floor that was put down was residential and it’s warping. It doesn’t look good. Part of the stage is concrete and the other is the wooden area that is settling. I’ve had a company look at it and they recommend removing it and putting down hard wood. Tile would be too loud and it chips. It has to be of a commercial grade. We can look at other options. But it will need to cover the whole stage.”

She said a subfloor would also be needed to keep the stage level.

An estimate of $37,500 could probably cover this project – Councilman Matt Wagner said he would want to see bids taken.

She also said the heating behind the stage is pretty much non-existent and the big overhead door on the north side of the building doesn’t seal very well. “This winter I was concerned about freezing pipes and our crew has to wear coats and gloves to work back there.”

To fix this issue will probably cost about $50,000.

Council member Jennifer Sheppard asked if a fence was going to be installed around the playground that is to be installed this year on the north side of the facility. Carlson noted, “none of the city’s playground structures have fences now and this is on the north side – 90% of the traffic is on the south side, so I don’t know if we need to jump the gun yet. We want to see how this goes first.”

Editor’s note: This is an ongoing series about the city’s budget process. The council will meeting with next week with Police Chief Ed Tjaden about that agency’s proposed budget.

