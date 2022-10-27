Council candidate forum provides information for voters

Editor’s note: This is the third and final installment in a series of coverage from this week’s public forum featuring the candidates seeking seats on the York City Council in the 2022 election cycle.

YORK -- Five of the six candidates seeking four seats on the York City Council participated in a public forum Monday night at the Kilgore Library, as they were asked random questions and given an opportunity to introduce themselves, as well as explain why they are seeking the office.

Participating were Jeff Pieper, Jeff McGregor, Steve Postier, Scott VanEsch and Vicki Northrop. Christi Lones was unable to attend due to a prior commitment.

The event was hosted by the York News-Times and KAWL/KOOL Radio. Moderators were YNT Publisher Carrie Colburn and KAWL/KOOL Operation Manager Gene Curtis.

The candidates were given time to talk about why they were running. Then the question/answer session began – an envelope containing 16 questions was assigned to each candidate. Each envelope held the same questions. The moderators pulled random questions from the envelopes as the candidates took turns – no one knew what the question was going to be until it was asked, in order to provide fairness and as little redundancy as possible.

Pieper was asked: “If money was no object and the funds were limitless, what single project would you like to see happen in the City of York?” Pieper responded, “If money was no object? Wow. I’d build a new fire station by the interchange, I’d buy all the surrounding ground around the city for a buffer for development and make sure the infrastructure was available for growth. I’d hire more police officers as law and order is a good thing to have and I’d advertise regionally that we’re a good community.”

McGregor was asked the same question. “I’d do all that and expand services to all the people in the community. A shock to me was the amount of drug activity in York. To clean that problem up, we need to offer help to people so they can help themselves. Also, as Jeff (Pieper) said, expanding infrastructure is key. Growing up here, I remember the bustle of downtown and I’d like to see development downtown as well.”

Postier was asked how he envisioned the City of York four years from now. “I’d like to see the city growing in numbers of people, availability of childcare and housing. The city’s done great the last few years on quality of life and I’d like to see that continue.”

VanEsch was asked, “The city has sold all the industrial land it owned, as all the parcels in the industrial park and east of the NPPD operations center have been purchased by private owners. Would you support the city purchasing more ground, to hold for economic development purposes?” He said, “Yes, I believe the endeavor worked the first time and we need to find where the next area is, we need to find land that is available. Having it handy and ready is crucial.”

Northrop was asked the final question of the four rounds: “We are currently experiencing an unprecedented labor shortage. What ideas do you bring to the table for the hiring and retention of city employees?” She responded: “We are definitely dealing with this problem across the country. This is a good question because it is an issue with many types of services and areas of employment. The best thing we can do is make York the best place to work, with good facilities and training services. With proper training, employees will stay and succeed instead of leave. Maybe we can encourage some building and trades training, especially for city workers who may have no background in that area. That would build their self-confidence up so they will want to stay.”

Each of the candidates was given an opportunity to make a final closing remark.

“Thank you for coming and showing interest,” Pieper said to the audience. “I’m proud of our community and I’m proud of my years on the council. I feel I have what it takes to continue service. I feel the council is more of a policy making role and I’m very happy with our current administration and how they are doing the day-to-day duties.”

McGregor also said to the audience, “I don’t have all the answers but one strength is that I will listen and strive for us to work together. Everyone here had great ideas. Through my career, I’ve been part of the servant leadership mentality. I’d be open, accessible and willing to listen, and happy to work as a team.”

Postier said he wanted to address the childcare issue, as that question had not been earlier asked of him. “I’m been working with YCDC and the child care group and right now, we have 350 children, spots open, in which they don’t have access to child care. The city could be a catalyst in bringing together private and public entities in working on this. I’d appreciate your vote and support. I’ve been going door to door, I have a website and a Facebook page. I want to hear what’s important to you.”

“I’ve really enjoyed these last four years,” VanEsch said. “My wife asked why I’m running and I said I’m not done yet. I’d like to expand and broaden my role on the council and I’d appreciate your vote.”

“I feel it is important to have a background of working with a team and with the citizens,” Northrop said. “I’m open to emails, phone calls, conversations, about all your concerns you want me to share with the council. I want to represent all the taxpayers in York. I want to represent all in York with responsibility and integrity.”