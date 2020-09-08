Council can attend Yorkfest, not worry about quorum

YORK – Members of the York City Council can freely attend Yorkfest events without having to worry about creating a quorum, says York City Attorney Charles Campbell.

Sheila Hubbard, a member of the city council, asked to have a conversation about the matter.

She noted that many events can and should be attended by the council members.

“The chamber needs to see us support Yorkfest, but also other community events,” Hubbard said, including sporting events, celebrations, etc.

She said her question was prompted by the matter being addressed in an earlier publication of the Wonderline in the York News-Times.

The original question was whether or not all council members can be in attendance at such events – or does it pose a risk of having too many present at the same, thereby creating a need for legal notice of meeting.

Campbell said, “it is good to have this conversation, but it is not an issue. You can gather at a chamber event or that type of thing. These types of events are considered meetings. An official meeting would need to include official business.”

“A few people didn’t understand that,” Hubbard said.