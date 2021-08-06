Council approves zoning change to allow for horse racing/similar events by special exception

YORK – The York City Council has unanimously approved a zoning amendment that will allow for horse racing and similar types of events/venues in the agricultural district by special use permit.

Dan Aude, asset manager for the city, said the ordinance committee met on the matter. He also noted the planning commission was recommending approval and public works has no issues with the ordinance.

Mayor Barry Redfern also reminded the council that this particular ordinance does not pertain to any specific project.

Jane Jensen, whose non-profit corporation has applied with the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to allow that corporation to establish a horse racing venue in York, spoke to the council.

“We have had conversations with Mayor Redfern and Sue (Administrator Crawford) about our future development project,” Jensen said. “If allowed, it would be east of the Holthus Convention Center. In the future, that area would also have to be annexed. We are waiting for an answer from the commission. We have an option-to-buy contract for the land. If our application is approved, we will buy the land and apply for a special use permit.”

