Council approves zoning change to allow for horse racing/similar events by special exception

YORK – The York City Council has unanimously approved a zoning amendment that will allow for horse racing and similar types of events/venues in the agricultural district by special use permit.
Dan Aude, asset manager for the city, said the ordinance committee met on the matter. He also noted the planning commission was recommending approval and public works has no issues with the ordinance.
Mayor Barry Redfern also reminded the council that this particular ordinance does not pertain to any specific project.
Jane Jensen, whose non-profit corporation has applied with the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to allow that corporation to establish a horse racing venue in York, spoke to the council.
“We have had conversations with Mayor Redfern and Sue (Administrator Crawford) about our future development project,” Jensen said. “If allowed, it would be east of the Holthus Convention Center. In the future, that area would also have to be annexed. We are waiting for an answer from the commission. We have an option-to-buy contract for the land. If our application is approved, we will buy the land and apply for a special use permit.”
“I want to request this update to the zoning code because it could allow for this and other projects that would increase tourism,” said York County Development Corporation Executive Director Lisa Hurley.
Pellie Thomas, the city treasurer, said she wanted to address the council as an individual resident and not a city employee. She said she had concerns about gambling and the repercussions that could be felt in York if it was allowed here, such as poverty, addition and further strain on law enforcement. “I just don’t think it would be good for York,” she said.
“I think it’s important to remember that this is not focused on one project, this is just an update to the zoning code to consider all types of projects in the future,” Hurley added further.
“I think this project is in the very early stages and the planning commission did recommend it,” Mayor Redfern said. “And they would have to come back for their special permit request.”
“And we can still add provisions for each special use permit,” added Councilman Matt Wagner.
“This also opens a door for temporary events as well,” said Councilman Tony North.
The council members voted in favor.