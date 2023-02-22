YORK – The York City Council has approved a memo of understanding, provided by the administration, which outlines the ownership, management, naming rights and commemorative markers of Peyton Parker Lane Playground far into the future.

This was done this past week, in response to a request from the organizers of the grassroots fundraising effort that ultimately led to the establishment of the all-inclusive playground.

The memo of understanding says it pertains to “property ownership, management, naming rights and commemorative markers placed in Mincks Park. The City of York is grateful for the community support and the powerful work of the Peyton Parker Lane Committee to bring this wonderful resource to a York city park. Although per state law, donations placed on city property become city property to be managed at the sole discretion of the city, the City of York voluntarily agrees to limit its rights in regards to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground as outlined in the following provisions.

“As previously approved by the York City Council, the City of York has designated a portion of Mincks Park for the PPLP and has committed to infrastructure investments for parking, sidewalks and an accessible restroom facility. The City of York Parks and Recreation Department owns all of the donated equipment placed in Mincks Park and the management of the facility rests solely with the City of York Director of Parks and Recreation.

“The portion of Mincks Park dedicated to the playground will be named Peyton Parker Lane Playground for the useable life of the donated playground equipment. A donor wall recognizing donors to the playground, approved by the director of parks and recreation, may be placed on Mincks Park property near the playground. A commemorative sculpture, approved by the director of parks and recreation, may be placed on Mincks Park property near the playground. The director of parks and recreation must approve the location of the donor wall and the commemorative sculpture. The donor wall and the sculpture become the property of the city when placed in Mincks Park. The director of parks and recreation will manage the donor wall and the sculpture. The city commits to maintaining the donor wall and commemorative sculpture in Mincks Park for the usable life of the playground equipment.”

The memo of agreement defines “usable life of equipment” as “the time period in which the playground equipment remains safe and in proper working order with maintenance consistent with maintenance in all city parks. Donations may be given by members of the community to extend the life of playground equipment with the approval of the director of parks and recreation. All donations must be approved for use on playground equipment by the director and donations for purchases exceeding $20,000 must receive city council approval as well.

“The city council will designate, with a council resolution, the end of the usable life of the playground equipment,” the memo says further. “The city will proceed as directed by the mayor and city council as to the placement and use of any of the remaining donated property.”