Council approves one- and six-year street program

YORK – The York City Council held a public hearing this week, regarding the annual one- and six-year street program.

This outlines projects that will be done in this fiscal year (the one-year program) and what has been noted as prioritized as projects for the future (the six-year program, although many projects have been on the list for many years).

As noted by York City Administrator Joe Frei, the city had no projects for two years and then last year awarded a bid to Wy-Ad to do some concrete replacements in different problem areas throughout the city.

“There is $468,000 worth of work that has been identified as things we need to do,” Frei said.

“There are a lot of streets in dire condition, including areas along Sixth Street,” said Councilman Matt Wagner.

“Last year, we concentrated on concrete replacement, as we didn’t have an asphalt plant in the area at the time,” Frei said. “We are continuing to concentrate on replacement. These areas are the ones they (the engineering company) feel are the worst of the worst in town.”