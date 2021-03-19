Council approves one- and six-year street program

YORK – The York City Council held a public hearing this week, regarding the annual one- and six-year street program.
This outlines projects that will be done in this fiscal year (the one-year program) and what has been noted as prioritized as projects for the future (the six-year program, although many projects have been on the list for many years).
As noted by York City Administrator Joe Frei, the city had no projects for two years and then last year awarded a bid to Wy-Ad to do some concrete replacements in different problem areas throughout the city.
“There is $468,000 worth of work that has been identified as things we need to do,” Frei said.
“There are a lot of streets in dire condition, including areas along Sixth Street,” said Councilman Matt Wagner.
“Last year, we concentrated on concrete replacement, as we didn’t have an asphalt plant in the area at the time,” Frei said. “We are continuing to concentrate on replacement. These areas are the ones they (the engineering company) feel are the worst of the worst in town.”
“When we talked about bonds a few weeks ago, we talked about how we need to look at how many projects are out there and whether we should look at what more we want to do, while the interest rates are low,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “I think that is something we need to decide. We could also get more competitive bids if we could bid out for more work. While the interest rates are still low, I think it’s something we should talk about. Maybe we could have Benesch look at that.”
Benesch is doing engineering work for the city at this time.
“We have $870,000 in the budget for this,” Redfern said further. “I just think it’s worth a conversation about whether we want to do more.”
“That is a good point to make,” said Councilman Tony North, “seeing how much we are saving. You said it earlier, Jerry (Wilkinson, councilmember), now is the time to talk about that.”
The city will be doing bonding this year to cover the costs of the projects at the auditorium and the community center.
“We will keep talking about this. We could have Benesch keep looking at this and then bring us specifics,” about what projects need to be done, the mayor continued.
Wilkinson asked about the protocol moving forward.
Redfern explained that Benesch could put together a list and then the council and administration could assess it.
Regarding the ongoing concrete replacement project, Wilkinson asked if Wy-Ad was still the contractor.
Frei said just a fraction of that project is finished. “It is bonded, it has to be done.”
It was noted that many projects on the six-year program have been there for many years – including pulling up old, worn out brick streets that are in terrible condition.
“Going forward, you can make additions to this plan,” Frei said.
“I just think we could ask Benesch to look at the bigger scope of work and get estimates, to give us some choices,” Mayor Redfern said.
“We have a lot more work than we have money,” Frei added.
“And if a contractor can come in with more equipment and do more work, it will be a lot cheaper,” Wilkinson noted.
“I would like a number of options, going into the budget process,” the mayor added.
“And we would like a public works director,” said Councilman Scott VanEsch, with the other council members agreeing.
“So we can make changes and amend this plan later if we want to?” Redfern asked Frei, with Frei saying that is the case.
The council agreed to approve the one- and six-year street program, as presented, which at this time only includes the ongoing concrete replacement projects.