Council approves nearly $600,000 in change orders to fix big problems at community center

But the timeframe of the entire community center project will be delayed, because of all the extra work that needs to be done. Jackson said “we are probably now looking at a Nov. 1-Jan. 1 timeframe, in order to be completely done with this project.”

“I’m just glad we started on this project because if we had waited any longer, it could have caved in on itself,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.

He also talked briefly about how this will be paid for. “From the beginning the intention has been to pay for the improvements at the auditorium and the community center by the city taking out a bond and making the payments over time from LB357 funds which is the extra ½ percent sales tax we collect that can be used for infrastructure or recreation projects. The additional structural things that have to be fixed at the community center will mean that we will have a larger payment than first projected and that we will likely need to stretch the payments out over 15 years. The cash flow is available in the LB357 Fund to make this payment but it does limit the money we will have to do other projects until the bond is paid off.”

“When all of this is said and done, will this completely fix all the issues at the community center?” asked Councilman Jerry Wilkinson. “Will all this take care of it, so we don’t have to deal with these problems again?”