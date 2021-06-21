Council approves nearly $600,000 in change orders to fix big problems at community center

YORK – The structural damage at the community center is so serious the lead engineer with the main contractor called it the worst he’d seen in his 40-year career.
Brent Jackson from Trane addressed the city council and administration during their regular meeting, to explain the extensive extra work that will have to take place now that the intense issues have been found.
“In my 40 years of working on buildings such as this, I have never seen this much structural damage,” Jackson said.
In a nutshell, original construction and engineering flaws (including ductwork that was not insulated and the escape of pool vapors into the ceiling) has caused severe rotting and the depletion of steel in the upper area of the building.
“We will need to remove all the ceilings, on both levels,” Jackson said, “and the structural steel, we will have to remove the roof in the most damaged area by the pool, use a crane to remove that, put new steel in, put the roof back on. And unfortunately with the steel and the ceilings coming down, that will affect other things,” including the sprinkler system.
“Contingencies are built into this change order, so if we find more issues, we will not have to come back to you,” he said.
He was asked by Councilman Tony North if there are worries about getting steel and building products and he acknowledged there are a lot of issues getting building products right now, but they are hoping to be able to move along.
But the timeframe of the entire community center project will be delayed, because of all the extra work that needs to be done. Jackson said “we are probably now looking at a Nov. 1-Jan. 1 timeframe, in order to be completely done with this project.”
“I’m just glad we started on this project because if we had waited any longer, it could have caved in on itself,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.
He also talked briefly about how this will be paid for. “From the beginning the intention has been to pay for the improvements at the auditorium and the community center by the city taking out a bond and making the payments over time from LB357 funds which is the extra ½ percent sales tax we collect that can be used for infrastructure or recreation projects. The additional structural things that have to be fixed at the community center will mean that we will have a larger payment than first projected and that we will likely need to stretch the payments out over 15 years. The cash flow is available in the LB357 Fund to make this payment but it does limit the money we will have to do other projects until the bond is paid off.”
“When all of this is said and done, will this completely fix all the issues at the community center?” asked Councilman Jerry Wilkinson. “Will all this take care of it, so we don’t have to deal with these problems again?”
Jackson said yes, “the HVAC remodel will completely solve the problem and the units will dehumidify. We have already engineered a lot of the problems away and we will build a vapor barrier as well.”
Councilman Matt Wagner said he was able to see the structural damage, saying the steel had actually sagged.
“Once we got in there, we could see how bad it really is,” Jackson said.
The council unanimously approved the $575,000 change order.
The formal change order summary says the following: “As renovation work progress continues at the community center, there have been discoveries for additional repairs to the building that were previously unknown. These unknown repairs were not covered in the original scope of work.”
They will expose, seal and insulate metal air conditioning duct work. This project will entail the demolition of the plaster ceilings above the museum, lobby, locker rooms and lower level; sealing and insulating the existing ductwork; adding sprinkler heads to the exposed ceiling areas; performing electrical modifications as necessary; performing necessary fire and security system modifications; and replacing plaster ceilings with drywall or acoustical tile in areas not included in the original scope.
“During the course of installing the new roof-mounted air conditioning units, it was discovered that the original metal ductwork system was never insulated and has numerous air leaks from poor installation practices,” says the report. “It was impossible to know this as the ductwork was enclosed above the plaster ceilings from below and the roof above. The plaster ceilings were covered in asbestos texture that required abatement before any holes would be made to access the ductwork.
“When the ductwork was exposed, it was obvious the uninsulated metal ducts have been sweating in the dead air space above the ceilings since day one,” the report continues. “When this building was built in 1963, central air conditioning was still relatively new and we think the lack of insulation was an oversight by the original architect that designed the building. The original design only air conditioned the west side of the building including the lower level, lobby and museum areas. The pool and sport court areas were not originally air conditioned as they were heated only with just exhaust fans for ventilation.
“Because the ceilings are constructed of masonry cement plaster infused to a steel mesh, the condensation from the ductwork was contained above the ceilings with little staining showing through to the underside,” the contractors said further. “If the ceilings would have been made from today’s standard gypsum wall board they would have indicated the water damage decades ago. The prolonged humid conditions above the ceilings have rusted the steel mesh and support wires holding up the plaster ceilings making for a possible safety concern. A support failure could drop heavy plaster from overhead.
“This one insulation problem creates multiple costs to remedy it,” the report says. “Approximately one third to one half of the plaster ceilings need to be removed to allow access for the insulation subcontractor to seal and wrap the existing ductwork with insulation. Because there are wood-framed walls above these ceiling spaces, it will also require the installation of additional fire sprinkler heads to protect this entire overhead space from fire. If we attempt to leave any of the plaster ceilings in place, there is concern the compromised metal wires holding it up could fall dropping pieces of plaster.
“As we have removed sections of the ceilings for inspection, we also realize there are numerous electrical issues that will need to be addressed. Much of the electrical raceway system is attached to the ceiling that will be demolitioned and will require modification or reconstruction entirely. Electrical code violations such as inaccessible junction boxes and improper conduit installation will be obvious to the electrical inspector when the ceilings are removed. We have estimated and included the cost of these repairs but until completely exposed, the actual cost cannot be confirmed.
“With all things considered, we believe the best solution is to remove the majority of the plaster ceiling material now and replace it with an acoustical ceiling tile (ACT) system. The ACT ceilings will be installed both on the upper and lower levels of the west museum wing.
“Bathroom and locker room ceilings will be demolitioned as required to insulate the ductwork. These ceilings will be replaced with water resistant drywall ceilings, covered with any epoxy paint for longevity in humid conditions.
“The gaps in the existing ductwork will be sealed with a commercial pliable sealant and then wrapped in fiberglass insulation. This will significantly increase the HVAC system efficiency and overall function.
“The power and lighting electrical deficiencies will be addressed and brought up to code. Low voltage systems attached to the ceilings including the fire alarm and CCTV will also be affected by ceiling demolition. Allowances for reinstalling these systems are included in the estimate.”
The contractors will also “replace badly corroded steel roof joists, decking and making masonry repairs.” This project entails: “removing roof and decking to expose the corroded structural steel; replacing corroded joists and beams with new; welding new steel roof decking onto new steel beams; replacing roof insulation and installing new rubber membrane over damaged area; replacing plaster cement soffit under the affected area; and repairing exterior brick mortar.”
In their report, contractors explained, “the confined ceiling space mentioned above was not only subject to attack from ductwork condensation but also chemical vapors from the indoor pool. Due to a lack of proper ventilation, these vapors migrated from the pool area to the enclosed ceiling space directly to the west of the pool. These corrosive vapors attacked and destroyed the metal bar joists and roof decking in an area approximately 40 feet by 50 feet in size.
“A structural engineer was hired to inspect the integrity of this roof area and advise a solution,” the contractors say. “The recommendation was to remove and replace the damaged structural steel bar joists with new I-beams and metal decking. The new steel beams will be installed overhead with a crane and require the roof to be removed to lower the new beams in place. After the new structural steel members are installed, metal roof decking will be welded onto them completing the structural repairs. Finally, new roof insulation and rubber roofing membrane will be laid on top, completing the repairs.
“The new HVAC system being installed is designed to control the humidity and ventilation inside the pool area and to prevent chemical vapors from migrating outside the pool area. In addition, and as part of this solution, a vapor barrier wall will be constructed on the west side of the pool area to prevent any future vapor migration.
“There are areas on the north exterior wall of the pool that have been damaged by the excessive interior humidity inside the building,” the report says. “The moisture has migrated through the wall and has destroyed the mortar between the bricks. This repair is relatively simple and includes removing the loose mortar between the bricks and replacing with new.”
The break-down of costs to specific entities that will do the work and for specific purposes are as follows: general contractor, $350,000; mechanical contractor, $50,000; electrical contractor, $75,000; fire sprinkler specialists, $50,000; and contingencies, $50,000.