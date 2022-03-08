Council approves bid for library HVAC work

YORK – While the cost will be higher than initially anticipated, the city will move forward with a bid for replacement of the library’s heating and air conditioning system.

A bid from McCormicks Heating and Air, of York, was considered this past week by the city council, which came in at $255,700.

The city went out for bids earlier and only received one, which was rejected.

“Then we went out with a concerted effort and got two,” explained Mayor Barry Redfern. “We searched out, as to why we weren’t getting more bids and many companies said they didn’t have enough help.”

Council member Sheila Hubbard said the asset committee, of which she is a member, “did our due diligence and really tried to get more.”

It was noted that the units are already here and that the costs for this type of work has almost doubled.

“So we budgeted $200,000 for this, which means we are over by $55,000?” asked Councilman Jerry Wilkinson.

“Unfortunately, yes,” Mayor Redfern said.

“We budgeted $217,000,” Councilman Scott Van Esch responded, as he also is a member of the asset committee.

Councilman Jeff Pieper noted “this project will pay back dividends in years to come with the efficiencies.”

“There is also the issue if we wait, will the costs just get higher and will we even get the bidder back,” added Council member Jennifer Sheppard.

“And I’m glad to see we have a local bid from a local company,” Wilkinson added.

“No one is happy with the number but that’s where we are at right now and we can’t wait,” Redfern said.

It was also noted that there is enough available money to cover the bill.

Wilkinson and Councilman Tony North also pointed out other earlier projects this past year came in under budget.

“Looking at an alternative, there is none as the library’s HVAC system does not work,” Wilkinson added.

“And the bidder is local and they can service the project,” Pieper said.

The council voted unanimously to accept the bid and move forward with the project at the library.

LB 357 funds will be used to finance this project.