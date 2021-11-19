Council approves appointment of new city clerk

YORK – The York City Council has approved the appointment of a new city clerk who will take the reins upon the retirement of longtime clerk, Jean Thiele.

Amanda Ring, who is currently the Deputy York County Clerk, has been named the new city clerk for York.

The administration brought forward the recommendation for her to be appointed to this position, after a series of interviews and reviews of candidates.

The council was unanimous in its vote to approve.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ring was born and raised in York County. She graduated from York High School and received her AS degree from Southeast Community College in Lincoln. She began working at the York County Clerk’s office in March of 2008 and was sworn into the deputy position in February of 2014. She has served as the deputy county clerk for nearly eight years.

During her time at the county clerk’s office, she has worked in many capacities, including as the county’s human resources director and with an integral role in the election process. Ring has long been a member of the county’s budget committee, the county’s insurance committee, the county’s handbook committee, among others – and has been a central part of the day to day operations of the county clerk’s office.