Council appointments affirmed after reorganization

YORK – The York City Council has approved a number of appointments for members and also others who will be serving on committees and boards, now that the council has been reorganized following the 2022 General Election.
The following council appointments were made during this past week’s regular meeting:
• Asset Management Committee: Scott VanEsch, Jeff Pieper, Jerry Wilkinson and Jennifer Sheppard
• Finance Committee: Jerry Wilkinson, Matt Wagner, Vicki Northrop and Stephen Postier
• Ordinance and Judiciary Committee: Matt Wagner, Jennifer Sheppard, Tony North and Jeff Pieper
• Insurance and Benefit Committee: Vicki Northrop, Tony North, Stephen Postier and Scott VanEsch
The council also approved the following appointments/reappointments to various committees and boards:
People are also reading…
• LB357 Committee: Jennifer Sheppard, Tony North, Stephen Postier and Scott VanEsch
• York Area Solid Waste Agency: Mayor Barry Redfern and Council President Jeff Pieper
• E911 Combined Communications Board: Matt Wagner
• Anna Bemis Palmer Museum Advisory Board: Vicki Northrop and Scott VanEsch
• Aviation Board: Jeff Pieper and Stephen Postier
• Advisory Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners: Vicki Northrop, Jennifer Sheppard, Ben Royal and Nicki Eimermann
• NPPD Retail Rate Review Committee and Retail Power Review Advisory Board: Tony North
• York County Aging Services Commission Board: Mayor Barry Redfern
• Housing Agency: Amie Kopcho
• Planning Commission: Ben Northrop, Michael Runge and Richard McDougall
• Board of Adjustment: Eric Montgomer as an alternate
• Community Redevelopment Authority Advisory Group: Carlos Campos
• Examining Board of Plumbers and Mechanical Contractors: Josh Stenger