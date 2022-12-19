 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Council appointments affirmed after reorganization

  • 0
City Stock 2

YORK – The York City Council has approved a number of appointments for members and also others who will be serving on committees and boards, now that the council has been reorganized following the 2022 General Election.

The following council appointments were made during this past week’s regular meeting:

• Asset Management Committee: Scott VanEsch, Jeff Pieper, Jerry Wilkinson and Jennifer Sheppard

• Finance Committee: Jerry Wilkinson, Matt Wagner, Vicki Northrop and Stephen Postier

• Ordinance and Judiciary Committee: Matt Wagner, Jennifer Sheppard, Tony North and Jeff Pieper

• Insurance and Benefit Committee: Vicki Northrop, Tony North, Stephen Postier and Scott VanEsch

The council also approved the following appointments/reappointments to various committees and boards:

People are also reading…

• LB357 Committee: Jennifer Sheppard, Tony North, Stephen Postier and Scott VanEsch

• York Area Solid Waste Agency: Mayor Barry Redfern and Council President Jeff Pieper

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

• E911 Combined Communications Board: Matt Wagner

• Anna Bemis Palmer Museum Advisory Board: Vicki Northrop and Scott VanEsch

• Aviation Board: Jeff Pieper and Stephen Postier

• Advisory Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners: Vicki Northrop, Jennifer Sheppard, Ben Royal and Nicki Eimermann

• NPPD Retail Rate Review Committee and Retail Power Review Advisory Board: Tony North

• York County Aging Services Commission Board: Mayor Barry Redfern

• Housing Agency: Amie Kopcho

• Planning Commission: Ben Northrop, Michael Runge and Richard McDougall

• Board of Adjustment: Eric Montgomer as an alternate

• Community Redevelopment Authority Advisory Group: Carlos Campos

• Examining Board of Plumbers and Mechanical Contractors: Josh Stenger

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Felonies dismissed against York man

Felonies dismissed against York man

YORK – Following a plea agreement six felony charges against a York man were dismissed in a case involving dealing methamphetamine and having …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Global coal use set to reach record high in 2022

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News