Council agrees to sale of land in industrial park

YORK – There was hardly any city-owned land left in the industrial park in York, as this area of the city has become nearly completely developed by private enterprise over the last 20 years. This week, an offer for one of the last parcels was before the city council and they have agreed to move forward.

The matter regarded the sale of Lot 3, Block 1, to Highway Heavy Repair for the amount of $90,465.

Highway Heavy Repair is a construction company with a current focus in the area of bridge repair work for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“The company is asking to purchase the lot for their equipment storage,” York City Attorney Charles Campbell told the council during their regular meeting. “You will need to establish an ordinance and then publish notices regarding the intent to sell, allow objections if there are any and if none, you can close on the sale.”

The sale would be for 4.89 acres.

“In talking with Lisa Hurley (executive director of the York County Development Corporation), they want to build a warehouse.”

The land is an irregular-shaped piece along the curved road near the bus barn.