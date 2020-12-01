Cost of county’s health insurance to increase by 17 percent

YORK – The county’s health insurance cost runs about $1 million a year – so it’s with great consideration and time that the commissioners walk into this annual discussion.

The county’s insurance committee has been meeting with representatives of Cornerstone Insurance (the county’s insurance broker) to discuss a number of different plans with a number of different companies/insurers.

In this last year, the county’s insurance was with United Health Care.

They were earlier approached by the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) – but that plan was rejected early on.

On Tuesday, the commissioners met with Ben Royal and Brett Ehmen from Cornerstone Insurance to discuss their options.

Royal explained that plans from United, Medica and Blue Cross/Blue Shield were reviewed.

He said Medica’s plan was just ever so slightly lower than United’s, “but when you look at your number of people and the types of policies they have, there really isn’t that much of a difference.

“With Blue Cross, they unfortunately were not competitive this year and Aetna indicated they were not either, this year,” Royal said.