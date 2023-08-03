YORK – Corteva Agriscience has come through again for children in foster care in York County. Jane Studnicka of Corteva, who spearheads the yearly effort, does a great job rallying employees around the cause. This was evidenced by the 80 backpacks, stacks of notebooks, boxes of crayons, sticks of glue, pairs of scissors, markers, erasers, rulers, highlighters, pencil pouches and pencils themselves carried into the CASA for York County office last Friday.

It is clear Studnicka and her crew take pride in their efforts, they realize the need and are happy to help out CASA kids. Then, after the first week, the local non-profit opens the donations up to those in need in the public.

“Backpack time is one of our favorite times of the year,” says CASA for York County Executive Director Elizabeth Hain. “The conference room is much more colorful (with all the backpacks and supplies) and it’s fun to watch kids, parents and foster parents picking out what they need.”

Supply lists for York Public Schools, McCool Junction Public Schools, Cross County School, Heartland Community School, St. Joseph Catholic School and Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School are available too.

The CASA for York County office is open next week from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, August 7 -10 for school supply pick-up on the second level of the York County Courthouse.

CASA for York County trains and supports volunteers who provide a voice for foster children in the court system. To find out about volunteering call (402) 362-5454 or visit www.casaforyork.org. Volunteers are needed.