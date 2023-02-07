YORK – The “On the Road Again” Sheldon Statewide Exhibition is now on display at Cornerstone Bank in York for all art enthusiasts to observe. The exhibition includes artworks related to the open road from the collection of the Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. So far, the exhibition has traveled to Chadron, North Platte, McCook, Grand Island, and it now has landed in York. The art will be on display until March 2.

The open road holds a special place in American Imagination, bringing up thoughts of past journeys and future possibilities on seemingly endless highways. For many Midwesterners, travel involves long drives, past wide-open landscapes and sprawling fields on routes such as Interstate, 80, scenic byways and the many roads in between.

According to sheldonartmuseum.org, landscapes play a major role in this exhibition, displaying the beauty of the natural world and how artists and travelers understand their place in it. Roadside attractions and accommodations are common subjects that can reveal the charm, necessities, and even eccentricities of travel. On the Road Again seeks to visualize the significance of the American road. These collected works of art demonstrate that while everyone’s experience is unique, there are sights and sentiments that contribute to a collective imagination of the open road.

York Middle School art teacher Randy Howell has been taking his students to the traveling exhibit for several years now.

Howell said, “Cornerstone has done a great job of putting this on every year. It’s great for our schools in terms of availability and transportation. Rather than going to Omaha or Lincoln, the exhibit is right here. They always have fantastic art, and the kids get to learn about artists they’ve never heard of before.”

This year, Sheldon has produced a series of videos that take a deeper dive into eight of the artworks in this exhibition. These are intended to be a resource for local educators but can be appreciated by all. Access these videos at go.unl.edu/statewide-videos or via QR code at the exhibition.

The exhibition is part of Sheldon Statewide, an annual program through which works from the museum’s collection travel to venues throughout Nebraska. Since its inception in 1987, the program has taken exhibitions to 25 communities, reaching more than 365,000 people. “On the Road Again” will be presented in Chadron, North Platte, McCook, Grand Island, York, Beatrice, Fremont, and Falls City.

The Sheldon Statewide series receives funding support from Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Nebraska, Rhonda Seacrest, the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Sheldon Art Association.

The Sheldon Statewide Exhibition Schedule

Cornerstone Bank, York: February 6–March 2, 2023

Beatrice Public Library, Beatrice: March 4–30, 2023

Gallery 92 West, Fremont: April 1–27, 2023

Stadler Gallery, Falls City: April 29–May 25, 2023