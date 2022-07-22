 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Core of volunteers drive York County Meals on Wheels

DSC_2460.JPG

Steve Maronde and Connie Davis pick up meals they delivered Wednesday. They are just two of many volunteers who make York County Meals on Wheels possible.

 News-Times/Steve Moseley

YORK – What began in 1976 is still going strong in York.

York County Meals on Wheels overcame a hiccup when York College food service declined to participate further. A bump in the road before York College took it over came when the local Bag ‘N Save store closed. This time it was Grand Central Foods owner Warren Thomas to the rescue.

“We’re so thankful” Thomas saved the day, said 25-year Meals on Wheels president Nancy Waldron. Had he not, she confirmed, the program would have been a poor bet to survive. “We’re so pleased,” she said, not only with Meals on Wheels but also for all Thomas quietly does to support the community with little or no recognition.

Thomas was out of the store this week and unavailable to comment.

Meals are prepared by the Grand Central deli staff, who also tray up each one in a Styrofoam container to be delivered by volunteers. The drivers are organized by seven York church congregations, which share the duty in rotation. Volunteers distribute the meals, gently packed in red, insulated totes by route destinations, on their own time and at their own expense.

Each day’s menu is selected by Grand Central.

Impressively, the program is self-supporting, meaning the money clients pay for their hand-delivered meals funds everything. One exception, Walford said, is the state picks up the tab for folks who lack the means to pay.

Walford exudes equal parts enthusiasm and dedication for Meals on Wheels.

“It’s just a wonderful program,” she said.

To obtain details or to sign up call York County Aging Services at 402 362-7626.

DSC_2440.JPG

Grand Central deli employee Parker Friedrichsen loads one of the insulated bags used to keep meals hot while in transit.
DSC_2457.JPG

Jaxon Franssen fills fruit cups Wednesday for Thursday Meals on Wheels deliveries. Franssen works at the Grand Central deli which recently took over the program.
DSC_2435.JPG

York churches take turns providing volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels. Jan Uffelman delivers herself and also coordinates all Meals on Wheels volunteers from Faith Lutheran. The program would almost certainly have ended had Grand Central Foods not stepped up after York College opted to drop out.
