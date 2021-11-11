Cordova woman answers call to duty, as tank mechanic and career guard member

CORDOVA – Angie Hansen spent 25 years in service to her country – first as a young girl being one of the top tank mechanics in her division and then decades of doing security clearances for those being deployed.
Back in 1983, there weren’t a lot of 18-year-old females going into the military.
Hansen was the exception.
“It was just something I always thought about, going into the Army, the National Guard,” Hansen explained. “I guess when I did it, it was mostly for the GI Bill, but it turned into a career.”
As a kid, her father had a part-time job where he did maintenance works on trucks. That’s where she caught the knack for mechanics.
“I would help him out, checking oil and water, that type of thing -- that’s how the interest started,” she said. “Then I took the ASVAB test and I scored high in the mechanics part. They recommended that role for me when I went in. And I was excited because it was fun. That’s when I went into the area of working on tanks.”
At the beginning of that first six-year enlistment, she did her basic training at Fort Dix, which was followed by AIT for track and heavy wheel mechanics at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. Being a woman had nothing to do with her ability – she quickly was recognized as being a top performer. It should also be noted there was only one other female in that training.
Then 1988 arrived and then-President Ronald Regan announced there would be no female soldiers in combat-related units, so Hansen’s role shifted to personnel services.
She completed her six-year enlistment in 1989 and was at home with her husband and two small sons (one was just an infant, the other was three years old).
“Then Desert Storm started and a recruiter asked if I wanted to get back in,” she recalled.
And she answered the call. She stayed in the 105th until 2001 and then started working full-time at the Joint Force Headquarters in Lincoln, doing full-time security clearances for the state.
But everything changed on that infamous day of September 11, 2001.
“Everything changed, everything,” Hansen said. “Everything we did was different, just like that . . . what we did everyday shifted.”
It was at that point her job became processing soldiers for mobilization.
“Work snowballed, there were so many being deployed and there was so much clearance work that had to be done. The numbers of deployments tripled and then quadrupled.
“It was hard to see all those young kids go off to war,” Hansen remembered. “I talked with them all as we cleared them to go. I felt for them and their families. Unfortunately some of them didn’t make it back.”
She says she’s appreciative of the role her husband played during her military career. They were already dating when she first left, as a teenager, and they are still together today. “Without him, I couldn’t have done it, raising two boys.”
The last 10 years of her service was a full-time job and Hansen said she eventually started leaning toward retirement. “I was just getting older and tired. It was eventually time for me to do something else.”
For the last seven years, she has worked for York General Health Care Services.
“Do I miss the military? I miss the comradery and the friends I worked with,” she responded. “We had to do some serious stuff but we also had fun. And I’m proud of what I did, what we did. I’m glad I went in as a teenager, it teaches discipline. I’m proud of my service and the service of those who were in with me.”