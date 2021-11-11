Cordova woman answers call to duty, as tank mechanic and career guard member

CORDOVA – Angie Hansen spent 25 years in service to her country – first as a young girl being one of the top tank mechanics in her division and then decades of doing security clearances for those being deployed.

Back in 1983, there weren’t a lot of 18-year-old females going into the military.

Hansen was the exception.

“It was just something I always thought about, going into the Army, the National Guard,” Hansen explained. “I guess when I did it, it was mostly for the GI Bill, but it turned into a career.”

As a kid, her father had a part-time job where he did maintenance works on trucks. That’s where she caught the knack for mechanics.

“I would help him out, checking oil and water, that type of thing -- that’s how the interest started,” she said. “Then I took the ASVAB test and I scored high in the mechanics part. They recommended that role for me when I went in. And I was excited because it was fun. That’s when I went into the area of working on tanks.”