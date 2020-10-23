Convicted sex offender jailed after probation revoked

YORK – Damien R. Hartman, 27, of York, has been sentenced to jail after being resented in two felony cases in which he was originally given probation.

His sentence was handed down in York County District Court this past week, by Judge James Stecker.

In April, 2019, he was given probation after being caught with a knife in the parking lot of the Kilgore Library in York – because he is a registered sex offender he is prohibited from being in possession of items that can be considered deadly weapons.

In October, 2019, his probation was extended, for failing to report his residency as a registered sex offender.

Both convictions are Class 4 felonies, so he was again facing the possibility of a two-year prison term, a $10,000 fine, and 9-12 months of post-release supervision.

Hartman’s violations while on probation included breaking laws, not abstaining from alcohol/controlled substance, failing to pay for chemical testing and failing to pay for programming fees.

His new sentencing included six months in the county jail with credit for 34 days already served. He is also ordered to 12 months of post-release supervision.