Convicted killer Erica Jenkins’ name changed to Elluminati Egoddess Eniiko Prestige

YORK – Erica Jenkins, 31, an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York who is serving a life sentence for murder (with additional decades for robbery, assault by a confined person and being a habitual criminal) has had her name legally changed to Elluminati Egoddess Enikko Prestige.
Initially, in her hand-written petition, it appeared she wanted her third name to be Erikka – but she clarified Monday morning during proceedings before Judge James Stecker in York County Court that the name is actually Enikko.
Jenkins is serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of Curtis Bradford of Omaha. She is the sister of death-row inmate Nikko Jenkins, who participated in Bradford’s killing and was responsible for three other murders. She also has a decades-long sentence for robbery associated with the killing.
Jenkins is also serving a 20-30-year sentence for the beating of fellow NCCW inmate, Christine Bordeaux. Jenkins was found guilty by a York County jury of assaulting Bordeaux (her cousin, who testified against the Jenkins siblings in the Bradford case). In that situation, Bordeaux suffered a concussion, broken arm and nose.
During Monday morning’s proceedings, Judge Stecker asked if anyone was present to speak in interest to the matter other than Jenkins who appeared via web conferencing from the prison. No one did.
“Is this in any effort to avoid creditors?” Judge Stecker asked Jenkins – she said she had no creditors.
When asked why she wanted to change her name to this particular name, Jenkins said it was “to exercise her First Amendment rights and her religion.”
Judge Stecker said the court finds it has jurisdiction, she was a resident of York County when she filed the petition, she has been a resident of the State of Nebraska for more than a year and the matter was legally published prior to the hearing.
Judge Stecker formally declared her name to now be Elluminati Egoddess Enikko Prestige.