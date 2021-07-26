Convicted killer Erica Jenkins’ name changed to Elluminati Egoddess Eniiko Prestige

YORK – Erica Jenkins, 31, an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York who is serving a life sentence for murder (with additional decades for robbery, assault by a confined person and being a habitual criminal) has had her name legally changed to Elluminati Egoddess Enikko Prestige.

Initially, in her hand-written petition, it appeared she wanted her third name to be Erikka – but she clarified Monday morning during proceedings before Judge James Stecker in York County Court that the name is actually Enikko.

Jenkins is serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of Curtis Bradford of Omaha. She is the sister of death-row inmate Nikko Jenkins, who participated in Bradford’s killing and was responsible for three other murders. She also has a decades-long sentence for robbery associated with the killing.

Jenkins is also serving a 20-30-year sentence for the beating of fellow NCCW inmate, Christine Bordeaux. Jenkins was found guilty by a York County jury of assaulting Bordeaux (her cousin, who testified against the Jenkins siblings in the Bradford case). In that situation, Bordeaux suffered a concussion, broken arm and nose.

