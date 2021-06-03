 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Convicted killer Erica Jenkins asks for name change to Elluminati Egoddess Erikka Prestige
0 comments
topical top story

Convicted killer Erica Jenkins asks for name change to Elluminati Egoddess Erikka Prestige

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Erica Jenkins

 

Erica Jenkins, a convicted killer serving a life sentence for murder and 20-30 years for beating another inmate in the prison in York, has asked that her name be legally changed to Elluminati Egoddess Erikka Prestige. She has petitioned the court for a hearing in July. She is pictured with her then-defense attorney Christopher Johnson during a hearing in York County District Court.

 

 News-Times file photo

YORK – Erica Jenkins, 31, an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York who is serving a life sentence for murder (with additional decades for robbery, assault by a confined person and being a habitual criminal) is asking for her name to be changed.

Jenkins has petitioned the York County District Court, asking for a hearing to be held July 12, so her name change request can be considered.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She is asking that her name be legally changed from Erica Ashley Jenkins to Elluminati Egoddess Erikka Prestige.

Jenkins is serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of Curtis Bradford of Omaha. She is the sister of death-row inmate Nikko Jenkins, who participated in Bradford’s killing and was responsible for three other murders. She also has a decades-long sentence for robbery associated with the killing.

Jenkins is also serving a 20-30-year sentence for the beating of fellow NCCW inmate, Christine Bordeaux. Jenkins was found guilty by a York County jury of assaulting Bordeaux (her cousin, who testified against the Jenkins siblings in the Bradford case). In that situation, Bordeaux suffered a concussion, broken arm and nose.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crews removing memorials at George Floyd Square

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News