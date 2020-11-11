Convicted bank robber gets more prison time, for assaulting prison guard

YORK – Hannah Sabata, 27, who was already given a lengthy sentence for robbing the Cornerstone Bank Waco branch at gunpoint, has been sentenced to more prison time for assaulting a prison guard.

Sabata was sentenced for the new crime this week in York County District Court.

Sabata, at the age of 19, robbed the local bank at gunpoint on Nov. 27, 2012.

Following the robbery, Sabata created an online video in which she termed herself “Chick Bank Robber” and admitted to stealing a car in York, driving to Waco and committing the robbery. She admitted to telling the bank teller that she had a gun and the teller had several minutes to give her cash. The teller did as she was told and Sabata walked away with more than $6,000.

In the video, Sabata told her story via subtitles against the backdrop of music by the rock band “Green Day.”

In the video, she held up the keys of the stolen vehicle, proclaiming she now had a "shiny new car." She acted as if she was smoking a joint right before she indicated she robbed a bank and was now rich.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sabata also indicated she was going to go on a shopping spree the next day.