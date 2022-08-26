Contracts presented by county for housing jail inmates

YORK – York County officials have presented other counties with written contracts outlining fees and services when jail inmates have to be held elsewhere.

The York County Jail has a capacity of 37 with two holding cells. For a very long time now, the overflow has been an issue and some inmates have consistently had to be held in other counties’ jails because there simply hadn’t been room here.

This week, York County Sheriff Captain Josh Gillespie explained to the county commissioners the agency sent written contracts to several nearby counties regarding those types of arrangements.

“The intent of our requests is to have written agreements with all of them,” Captain Gillespie said. “The county attorney looked over the contracts and they are in the hands of other counties now. The wording is pretty basic – it is the same agreement we have had with Seward County since 2018. It just outlines the payment responsibilities of York County and their responsibilities when housing our jail inmates.”

Captain Gillespie said the proposed agreements/contracts were sent to Platte, Butler and Hamilton Counties as they are the primary locations where York County inmates are sent if there isn’t room here. It was noted that Seward County holds quite a few people for York County – but again, that agreement was signed back in 2018.

It was noted that the charges, per day, vary by county.

“They have been very gracious with housing our inmates which always depends on how much room they have available,” Gillespie said.

Nic Marsden, the head of York County Corrections, said there are currently 25 jail inmates in house, in York, with 17 inmates being held offsite. He explained they “like to maintain about 27 in the jail, so we have beds open for people coming in and out.”

“If we get above 30 inmates, it creates difficulties when quickly having to find bed space,” Captain Gillespie said. “That’s especially the case if we have to a transfer at night, which means we have to take a deputy off patrol to do the transfer. The intent is to keep the jail full enough but not too full.”

The commissioners approved the proposed contracts/agreements – now it’s up to the other counties to consider and sign off.