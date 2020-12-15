Contract proposed for flood mitigation evaluation

YORK – It is being proposed by York City Administrator Joe Frei that the council approve a $70,000 contract with JEO Consulting Group for the undertaking of a flood mitigation evaluation for the city.

This is to revisit and hopefully reduce the size and number of flood plain designations here, Frei explains in his recommendation to the council.

In recent history, the floodplain maps for York were updated and many owners found that their properties are now considered to be in a floodplain, even though they historically have not been.

Frei explains, “the city (with the assistance and support of the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District) has applied for a ‘planning’ fund grant to conduct a flood mitigation and resiliency evaluation. So far, the city has not been successful in obtaining this grant since the state emphasized money go to disaster areas hardest hit in the flooded areas.