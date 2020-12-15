Contract proposed for flood mitigation evaluation

YORK – It is being proposed by York City Administrator Joe Frei that the council approve a $70,000 contract with JEO Consulting Group for the undertaking of a flood mitigation evaluation for the city.
This is to revisit and hopefully reduce the size and number of flood plain designations here, Frei explains in his recommendation to the council.
In recent history, the floodplain maps for York were updated and many owners found that their properties are now considered to be in a floodplain, even though they historically have not been.
Frei explains, “the city (with the assistance and support of the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District) has applied for a ‘planning’ fund grant to conduct a flood mitigation and resiliency evaluation. So far, the city has not been successful in obtaining this grant since the state emphasized money go to disaster areas hardest hit in the flooded areas.
“The NRD has recently completed two large planning projects led by JEO Consulting and has been pleased with JEO’s work,” Frei says. “These included the Upper Big Blue Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and the Upper Big Blue NRD’s District Water Quality Management Plan. The City of York participated in both of these planning efforts. Both entities have had a working relationship with JEO concerning flood plain studies during the following the update of the hazard mitigation plan. Due to JEO’s recent activity with that effort, and with their initial investigation of the city’s flooding issues, JEO’s knowledge of the city’s flood concerns provide them with an advantage over other consultants. If other consultants were to be considered, such would have to spend a great amount of time researching data bases and would likely charge more to conduct the study.”
“In 2019, the Upper Big Blue NRD agreed to provide financial support to the city to revisit and hopefully reduce the size and number of flood plain designations in town,” Frei says. “Through an interlocal agreement with the city of York, the NRD has pledged to provide 50 percent of the local cost share not to exceed $20,000 to help in this mitigation study.
“JEO would take the recent flood insurance rate map updates for the city and indicate increases to the floodplain in and around the city,” Frei explains. “The goal of this project is to perform a reconnaissance level feasibility study to identify potential flood risk reduction and mitigation measures that may include measures to reduce flood risk in and around the study.”
Right now, in this fiscal year, there is $75,000 budgeted in the street fund to fund this city-wide study, Frei notes.
“It is anticipated that after the planning phase of this study is complete, the city will again seek mutual grant funding for the actual implementation phase, in the fiscal year of 2021-22,” Frei explains further. “The city would request cost share assistance from the NRD for the implementation of these projects.”
The city council will consider the recommendation when they meet in regular session this week.
