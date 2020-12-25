Contract approved for flood mitigation evaluation

YORK – The York City Council has agreed to enter into a contract with JEO Consulting Group which will now do a flood mitigation evaluation for the city.

This goal of the study is to eventually reduce the size and number of flood plain designations in the City of York.

The cost of the contract is $70,000 -- $75,000 had already been included in this year’s budget for this purpose.

Last year, the floodplain maps for York were updated and many owners found that their properties are now considered to be in a flood plain, even though they historically have not been.

Frei explained, “The city (with the assistance and support of the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District) has applied for a ‘planning’ fund grant to conduct a flood mitigation and resiliency evaluation. So far, the city has not been successful in obtaining this grant since the state emphasized money go to disaster areas hardest hit in the flooded areas.