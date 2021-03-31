Congressman: "We have serious crisis at border, strong message needs to come from president"

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The growing number of people entering the United States illegally stems from a growing disregard at home for our immigration laws and standards,” Smith said. “The previous administration made border security a priority, directing additional personnel and resources to the border region and beginning construction of a wall along our southern border. President Biden, as soon as he took office, immediately stopped those efforts and has allowed in human traffickers and smugglers, saying the border is open to everyone. He has been cavalier with his comments. We need to tighten our border security and everyone should be expected to abide by the rule of law effectively.”

When asked about the potential threat of terrorists moving through these channels, as well, mixing in with those claiming to be refugees, Smith noted, “We don’t have a thorough screening process. When my great-grandparents came to America, there was a rigorous process and expectations were high regarding whether they were healthy, if they had jobs in place, if they had sponsors. We need a better system now – we can’t just throw open the border.”