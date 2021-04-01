Congressman Adrian Smith concerned about 30 by 30 order, executive overreach

YORK – United States Congressman Adrian Smith said this week, during an interview with the York News-Times, that he is very concerned about executive government overreach and in particular an executive order signed by President Joe Biden that is referred to as “30 By 30.”
President Biden signed an executive order which established a goal to conserve at least 30 percent of the nation’s land and water by the year 2030 – in other words, 30 percent would be under the control of the federal government.
“This is just one example of recent initiatives that will negatively impact Nebraskans and landowners in other states,” Smith said. “This executive order prioritizes government control of 30% of the nation’s land and 30% of the nation’s water. This is especially an issue for agricultural and energy production.”
Smith said he’s heard from Nebraskans who are very concerned about what this would mean for landowners, farmers and communities who rely economically on land-based activities.
“With over 90% of land managed by the federal government being west of the Mississippi River, this order seems to disproportionately impact western rural communities in states like Nebraska,” Smith said. “There is a history of the federal government taking over land, going against the wishes of local communities. This is especially alarming.
“And we, here in Nebraska, have been good stewards of our land, of our water,” Smith continued. “I do not want the federal government to stand in the way of continued stewardship, private ownership.
“The executive order offers no details, so I along with a number of my colleagues, sent a letter to the White House, demanding more information on the issue,” Smith said.
Smith said he will continue to work to prevent further executive overreach from the Biden Administration, through the president’s many executive orders to simply reverse the work of the past four years. “Given the fact there were so many executive orders Biden signed on the first day shows little thought or discussion with stakeholders,” Congressman Smith said.
“We need to have these debates in Congress,” Smith said. “I feel these continued executive orders, like the 30 By 30, are simply overreach by the administration and we need to have Congressional discussion and decisions in these matters. If we can come together in a bipartisan fashion to reform the incentives which allow presidents from both parties to substitute their own judgment for legislating, we will have better, more thoughtful decisions and policies.”