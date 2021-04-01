Congressman Adrian Smith concerned about 30 by 30 order, executive overreach

“And we, here in Nebraska, have been good stewards of our land, of our water,” Smith continued. “I do not want the federal government to stand in the way of continued stewardship, private ownership.

“The executive order offers no details, so I along with a number of my colleagues, sent a letter to the White House, demanding more information on the issue,” Smith said.

Smith said he will continue to work to prevent further executive overreach from the Biden Administration, through the president’s many executive orders to simply reverse the work of the past four years. “Given the fact there were so many executive orders Biden signed on the first day shows little thought or discussion with stakeholders,” Congressman Smith said.

“We need to have these debates in Congress,” Smith said. “I feel these continued executive orders, like the 30 By 30, are simply overreach by the administration and we need to have Congressional discussion and decisions in these matters. If we can come together in a bipartisan fashion to reform the incentives which allow presidents from both parties to substitute their own judgment for legislating, we will have better, more thoughtful decisions and policies.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.