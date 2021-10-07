Congressman Adrian Smith and Mexican Consul tour York County

YORK – U.S. Congressman Adrian Smith (who represents Nebraska’s Third District) and Consul of Mexico Guadalupe Sanchez went on an agricultural tour this week, as an opportunity for Congressman Smith to demonstrate the value of the ongoing trade relationship between the United States and Mexico.

While they toured a number of sites, news outlets were given media availability during Smith’s and Sanchez’s stop/tour of McLean Beef’s new locker facility on South Lincoln Avenue in York.

They toured the facility as McLean Beef General Manager Brian Kurth explained the processes and answered their questions.

Regarding the beef industry in general, Smith said, “Let’s be clear here, consumers are in charge.”

He added that he enjoyed his tour at McLeans’ and “it is great to see a local producer, a cow/calf operation primarily, be able to sell direct to the consumer.”

Smith also said in a statement to the members of the press who were in attendance, “as a country and as a state, we produce more than we consume,” thus trade is imperative.