Concordia University names Spring 2021 term honors students

York area students named to the Spring 2021 honors list includes: Jamey Broman of Geneva, senior; Abigail Bimler of Seward, sophomore; Janis Buelow of Seward, senior; Gabrielle Diamond of Seward, senior; Garrett Erickson of Seward, sophomore; Wyatt Eriksen of Seward, senior; Macy Gebhardt of Seward, junior; Ryan Groh of Seward, senior; Marlee Hubach of Seward, senior; Ethan Ideus of Seward, sophomore; Erich Kenow of Seward, senior; Jonathan Landrey of Seward, junior; Avery Lewis of Seward, sophomore; Nicholas Little of Seward, senior; Emily Manley of Seward, senior; Benjamin Moll of Seward, junior; Ella Moll of Seward, junior; Jenna Potratz of Seward, sophomore; Anna Royuk of Seward, junior; Matthew Sherman of Seward, sophomore; Natalie Sloup of Seward, senior; Addison Smith of Seward, sophomore; Anna Sommerer of Seward, sophomore; Jonah Weyand of Seward, senior; Ashley Eller of Shelby, junior; Elisa Kurth of Stromsburg, senior; Samantha Ellis of York, senior; Kenna Miller of York, senior; Kylee Nixon of York, senior and Camryn Opfer of York, junior.