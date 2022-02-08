 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concordia University names Fall 2021 term honors students
SEWARD -- Concordia University, Nebraska named 251 students to its honors list for the Fall 2021 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list.

Students from the York area named to the list include: Cassidy Knust of Aurora; Carlin Adams of Beaver Crossing, Naomy Snider of Mc Cool Junction; Bimler of Seward; Carrie Black of Seward; Abigail Dawson of Seward; Owen Dawson of Seward; Garrett Erickson of Seward; Parker Esterberg of Seward; Macy Gebhardt of Seward; Alayna Goldsmith of Seward; Hannah Helmer of Seward; Marlee Hubach of Seward; Ethan Ideus of Seward; Jacob Jurchen of Seward; Jonathan Landrey of Seward; Avery Lewis of Seward; Benjamin Moll of Seward; Ella Moll of Seward; Morgan Nibbe of Seward; Matthew Preuss of Seward; Malia Rolf of Seward; Anna Royuk of Seward; Matthew Sherman of Seward; Kassidy Sloup of Seward; Addison Smith of Seward; Jonah Weyand of Seward; Ashley Emswiler of Shelby; Victoria Perry of Shelby; Kenna Holtzen of Stromsburg; Samuel Dunbar of Utica; Psalm Richters of Utica; Hannah Callahan of York; Kenna Miller of York; Kylee Nixon of York and Madalyn Woodburn of York.

