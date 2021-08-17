Concert on the farm -- recording artists travel to Stromsburg for faith event

The Twogood family hosted the band at their house while they were in Stromsburg. They were able to have home cooked meals instead of staying in a hotel.

The next day, the band came to play three songs with the Baptist Church. There was also a meet and greet event for all of the sponsors of the event. Everyone who helped was invited to talk to the band for a reserved time.

“They were extremely grateful,” Brill said, “and they didn’t have any crazy demands. They stayed over an hour after the concert to take pictures. They even pulled the vendors out of their trailers because they wanted to meet them.”

“I’ve been in ministry for 50 years,” Brill said. “I have never seen a church operate like that. We had no idea 800 people would show up. It was pretty crazy.”

Brill said there were people of all ages and different places. There were kids, teens and young adults.

“I talked to a person and his wife on the phone when they bought their tickets,” Brill said. “They were in their 80s. We had people travel from Broken Bow, Kearney and Nebraska City.”

Brill said this is his first time being a pastor here. He came from Aurora to fill in for a position last year, and he became full-time on June 1.