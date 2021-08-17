Concert on the farm -- recording artists travel to Stromsburg for faith event

STROMSBURG -- One year ago, Stromsburg Baptist Church member Rachel Twogood heard a song on Spotify from a Christian band called CAIN. She thought it would make a good song to sing for her church services, but she couldn’t find any sheet music.
Twogood said she thought it was God leading her to them because she was trying to come up with more outreach events to target their younger, college-aged members.
“I thought it was perfect because they were younger,” Twogood said. “I sent an email out to their manager thinking that nothing would come of it. An hour later, we got a response saying they would love to come to our farm.”
CAIN is a sibling trio from Alabama. Taylor, Madison and Logan grew up homeschooled in a rural town. They grew up as a pastor’s children, and they started their career singing at their church services.
Since then, the band has had two number one songs. “Yes He Can” and “Rise Up (Lazarus)” were the top records for a few weeks. They also won the Breakout Single of the Year on the K-LOVE radio station.
This past January, Twogood presented the idea to pastor Mike Brill and the rest of the church as a possible idea for a concert on the farm.
“We just hosted the event on our ground, but it took almost our whole church to put this event together,” Twogood said. “God orchestrated the good weather. It was a neat experience.”
Twogood said she volunteered her farm because it is a unique venue. They took the cattle off the fields for the stage to be set up. People from other churches helped volunteer their time and resources.
Kyle Johansen, a retired state trooper, provided tractors to bring guests to and from the parking lots.
“We had a really gifted person who helped with the sound,” Twogood said. “People worked to provide meals and got the sponsors.”
Approximately 800 people attended the event on the farm. Twogood said the event was not meant to be a fundraiser for the church, but rather to minister.
“It was an event for people to come and enjoy great Christian music on God’s creation,” Twogood said. “We would be open to hosting another concert, but only if God wants us to. God is faithful, and he can do more than we can think of.”
Pastor Mike Brill said there were probably about 50 people who were directly involved with helping from the church.
“We average around 90 for our whole church,” Brill said. “We never had to beg people to help. They just got plugged into different places. It just worked.”
Brill said the church rented the stage and all the other sound systems and equipment. The band just showed up with their guitars.
The Twogood family hosted the band at their house while they were in Stromsburg. They were able to have home cooked meals instead of staying in a hotel.
The next day, the band came to play three songs with the Baptist Church. There was also a meet and greet event for all of the sponsors of the event. Everyone who helped was invited to talk to the band for a reserved time.
“They were extremely grateful,” Brill said, “and they didn’t have any crazy demands. They stayed over an hour after the concert to take pictures. They even pulled the vendors out of their trailers because they wanted to meet them.”
“I’ve been in ministry for 50 years,” Brill said. “I have never seen a church operate like that. We had no idea 800 people would show up. It was pretty crazy.”
Brill said there were people of all ages and different places. There were kids, teens and young adults.
“I talked to a person and his wife on the phone when they bought their tickets,” Brill said. “They were in their 80s. We had people travel from Broken Bow, Kearney and Nebraska City.”
Brill said this is his first time being a pastor here. He came from Aurora to fill in for a position last year, and he became full-time on June 1.
If there was one thing the church members said they wished they could have changed it would be to improve their marketing and advertising. Brill said they probably could have gotten over 1,000 people if they had done more.
“We tried to do it in an inexpensive way,” Brill said. “We used Facebook and radio stations. Our local newspaper ran some free advertising. We sent emails to churches within a 50- or 60-mile radius.”
Brill said people were so excited to get out because they had been cooped up for over a year because of the pandemic.
“We usually don’t get this level of a group to come,” Brill said. “It’s usually Grand Island or Lincoln. Stromsburg is about 1,300 people. With 800 people, we almost doubled the size of Stromsburg. I don’t think people realize how big of a deal this was.”
Brill said he has no regrets about hosting the concert. He said they might do another concert in the future.
“There were so many things that went right,” Brill said. “This really was a spiritual thing.”