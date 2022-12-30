 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Competency hearing postponed for inmate accused of assault

York County Courthouse

YORK – A competency hearing was supposed to be held this past week for Kenna Staab, 40, an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, who is accused of assaulting another inmate while incarcerated.

That hearing, however, was continued to Jan. 30, 2023, after Staab refused to appear for the hearing.

She remains in custody at the prison in York.

She earlier pleaded not guilty to second degree assault, which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.

She is further accused of being a habitual criminal. On July 1, 2011, in Nance County, she was convicted of attempt of a Class 3 felony and was sentenced to a term of 18-36 months in prison. Om March 18, 2015, also in Nance County, she was convicted of second degree assault and was sentenced to a term of 4-6 years in prison. If sentenced to prison on the assault charge, a habitual criminal designation could increase her incarceration by 10-50 years.

A competency evaluation was earlier ordered to determine if she is fit to stand trial in the matter.

