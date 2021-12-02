Company is pursuing carbon dioxide pipeline through state, including York County

In York County, if the pipeline leg were to be built in the anticipated straight line from the York plant to the Central City plant, it would run at a southwest angle from the local plant, crossing land between Benedict and Bradshaw and then crossing the York County line near Polk.

Murty said the pipeline would be buried at a minimum of four feet deep and it would be 4-10 inches in diameter in Nebraska. “We would use only safe materials,” he added.

They are currently working to secure easements with landowners, he said, which would include compensation from the company. He said the company wants to form contracts with landowners based on “fair land market value and we will also pay for damaged crops, as well as full restoration of the property” once the pipeline is installed.

He also outlined a timeline in which the company would like to see the project move along. Through February, 2022, they will continue to survey a potential route. Through March, 2022, they will continue to work toward acquiring land rights. In 2022, the company’s intent is to petition for a permit – and as soon as approved, they would move forward, he said. The goal is to have the pipeline operational by 2024.