Company is pursuing carbon dioxide pipeline through state, including York County

YORK – This week, a representative of the company, Summit Carbon Solutions, met with the York County Commissioners to discuss their intent to build a carbon dioxide pipeline through Nebraska which would include a leg through York County.
Dayton Murty, a member of the company’s public affairs team, said he wasn’t there for any action at this point – he was just providing information about their intent.
Working with 31 partner ethanol plants, they want to capture carbon dioxide at each (as CO2 is a byproduct in the ethanol process) and then move the carbon dioxide through the pipeline to a site in North Dakota where it would be injected underground and stored.
The project, he said, would span over five states, including Nebraska where six ethanol plants would be participating.
He noted that this project is still in the early stages and none of the pipeline route has been finalized nor will it be until easements with landowners are finalized. They do have a planned route and the project land team is working with landowners along the planned route to acquire permission to survey and acquire easements, Murty said.
A preliminary map, showing the 314.71 miles of anticipated pipeline routes in Nebraska, shows a pipeline leg from the Green Plains ethanol plant east of York straight to the Green Plains ethanol plant in Central City. A main pipeline leg, in the preliminary tentative map, shows a long pipeline leg from the Green Plains plant at Wood River angling northeast through the state, as well as another leg connecting the Green Plains ethanol plant at Atkinson to the main pipeline east of Norfolk.
In York County, if the pipeline leg were to be built in the anticipated straight line from the York plant to the Central City plant, it would run at a southwest angle from the local plant, crossing land between Benedict and Bradshaw and then crossing the York County line near Polk.
Murty said the pipeline would be buried at a minimum of four feet deep and it would be 4-10 inches in diameter in Nebraska. “We would use only safe materials,” he added.
They are currently working to secure easements with landowners, he said, which would include compensation from the company. He said the company wants to form contracts with landowners based on “fair land market value and we will also pay for damaged crops, as well as full restoration of the property” once the pipeline is installed.
He also outlined a timeline in which the company would like to see the project move along. Through February, 2022, they will continue to survey a potential route. Through March, 2022, they will continue to work toward acquiring land rights. In 2022, the company’s intent is to petition for a permit – and as soon as approved, they would move forward, he said. The goal is to have the pipeline operational by 2024.
Murty said this project would span Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. “The project will capture carbon dioxide emissions that otherwise would be emitted into the atmosphere from biorefineries, such as ethanol plants, compress the captured CO2 and transport it through a pipeline to North Dakota where it will be permanently and safely stored underground in deep geological storage locations. The project will bolster the ethanol and agricultural industries that are so critical to the Nebraska regional economies. The project will also put ethanol produced at our partner facilities on track to produce a net zero carbon fuel by 2030. This will allow these plants to access new and emerging markets that have adopted low carbon fuel standards. This project will be the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world. It will have the capacity to capture and permanently store up to 12 million tons of CO2, every year. That’s the equivalent of removing 2.6 million vehicles from our roads annually.”
Murty also said there would be economic benefits as the company’s investment would be $4.5 billion; 14,000-17,000 jobs would be created during the project’s construction; and there would be the creation of 350-460 full-time jobs once it is operational.
He also addressed safety – saying, “safety is and always will be our top priority. Carbon capture technology is already in use at more than 40 ethanol plants in the United States. There are 5,000 miles of CO2 pipelines already in operation in the United States and pipelines are the safest way to transport this material. In the very unlikely event that a leak occurs in the pipeline, our alert system will immediately notify us and our engineering and safety teams will respond right away to address the issue. If released from the pipeline, carbon dioxide will become a gas and dissipate into the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide itself is a non-flammable, non-toxic gas that is present in low concentrations within the air we breathe.”
“Pipelines bring back some haunting memories for us,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger, referring to prior years of controversy and battle over the Keystone XL pipeline. “If you run into problems acquiring easements, will you exercise eminent domain?”
“We don’t plan to, we don’t want to utilize eminent domain,” Murty responded. “We want all partners to be agreeable and we don’t want to try and force this on someone who doesn’t want a pipeline on their land. We are actively working to avoid that. But it’s also not taken off the table.”
“Will this create tax revenue for the county?” Bamesberger asked.
“Yes, we are waiting for that analysis now, but there will be an economic benefit to the counties in which it is located,” Murty said.
“What goes into the planning of a route?” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz.
“They will survey routes, looking to avoid cultural and environmental concerns,” Murty responded.
“There are a lot of roads and right-of-way areas where productive farmland could be avoided,” Grotz added. “Could they look at staying maybe in more public right-of-way areas?”
“Looking down the road, the pipeline would term out in time,” Bamesberger said. “Would it then be removed or just allowed to remain?”
Murty said the life of the pipeline would be about 25-30 years – he would check on the after-life plans for the pipeline and report back.
“The site in North Dakota, is it in use now or is it a proposed site?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“It’s proposed,” Murty said.
“Is this being done anywhere else?” Bulgrin asked.
“Yes, there are two such locations in Illinois, I believe,” Murty said. “Around the world, there are about 20 of these facilities, it is still relatively new and innovative technology.”