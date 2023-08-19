YORK – It’s that time of the year again when schools around the state open up for the 2023 school year. On Thursday York Public School hosted its annual back to school celebration.

Kids from YPS, Saint Joseph Catholic and Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School gathered to share their excitement for the upcoming year. Approximately between 400 and 500 kids, parents, vendors and teachers met at East Hill Park to participate in games, food and music.

Soccer Darts, which have participants kick velcro soccer balls at a large dart board, was one of the exciting games that YPS had for the community. Even local community services like York Medical Center provided a dunk tank for entertainment.

YPS decided to change up the food services for this year. Previously the celebration had a burger feed for patrons. For this year various food trucks set up shop to provide meals for the celebration. Billie’s Grilled Cheese and Lemony Split made appearances as part of the food trucks at East Hill.

Even though the celebration was geared towards the younger elementary kids, that didn’t stop the older generation from celebrating as well. Many of the student athletes made their way to East Hill Park after practice to help run games for the younger kids. The cheerleading squad also got involved with the elementary kids by setting up a face painting booth.

The connection between the younger and older generations starts here. Many of the younger kids look up to the upperclassmen and with the celebration are able to learn and have a good time with their mentors.

This yearly celebration has brought great times for families and appreciation for those who teach at YPS. The event came to a close at 7:30 p.m. not being too late since it was a school night and the kids had to get ready for school the next morning.