YORK – The York Dukes first annual Alumni Weekend is set for September 1 and 2. The weekend will be hosted and run by the York Dukes Alumni group.

Carlee Carter got together with her class president, Connor Mogul, from their 2013 class to discuss what to do for their 10 year reunion. Both saw the recent examples of smaller towns doing an Alumni Weekend and wanted to implement that into the York community.

This is a different spin on traditional class reunions. Instead of individual classes planning their own reunions the Alumni Weekend would make it much easier for classes to get together. Now there will be a weekend dedicated to all alumni from York High School. The celebration will include many activities for classes to see familiar faces and reconnect with their fellow classmates.

Starting off the weekend is the first home football game for the York Dukes. Before kickoff the Boosters Club will hold a meal in East Hill Park at 6 p.m.

A special honor will be given at halftime of the football game. The undefeated, ranked first in the state, 1965 team will be the first team to be inducted into the York Football Hall of Fame. They will also recognize milestones for classes celebrating 10, 20 or 30 years. After the game individual classes can organize and meet together to celebrate their specific class.

Saturday’s action starts up early on the links for a four person golf scramble. York Country Club will be hosting the tournament with tee times starting at 8 a.m. During the tournament alumni who don’t fancy golf will have the downtown to explore with deals being offered by small businesses over the weekend. The shopping spree will run from 9 a.m. till noon.

Alumni who haven’t set foot in the high school in a while will get to see the changes at their old school during a school tour. The tour of the school will highlight the renovations and changes made throughout the years. At the same time town bus tours will be given for alumni or those who may have moved away from York after graduation. Both tours will start at Noon and end at 3 p.m.

After a long day of golf, tours and shopping Chance R’s beer garden will open for Happy Hour at 5 p.m. and run till 6 p.m. A buffet style dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the cost of the buffet is $27. Following the buffet the Elks will host a music bingo night at 8 p.m.

Sunday has no activities, however First Evangelical Lutheran Church will have an alumni coffee social after their worship service at 9:30 a.m.

To RSVP for the Alumni Weekend contact yorkdukes.ne.alumni@gmail.com. For checks they can be mailed out to York Alumni at 10 Fairview Drive York NE, 68467. Carlee Carter, who is one of the monitors of the finance for events, will also accept Venmo.