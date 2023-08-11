YORK – Kim Hirschfeld-Cotton has been awarded with the 2023 Golden Apple Award.

Kim, who teaches sixth grade math at York Middle School, was nominated by peers from the York School District for her dedication to education. The award is given out yearly by the York News-Times at the York Public Schools assembly before the start of the school year.

The nominators describe Kim’s contribution to the school district as “immeasurable. As a teacher, she selflessly works with students at all times of the day to ensure that not only do they get their work done, but also that they are confident in their ability to master each skill. In fact, her room is often filled with students from various grades, all seeking her help to conquer a new math formula or equation.”

Kim was also recognized for her efforts and dedication to athletics at York Public Schools. “As a coach, Kim helps to build confidence in both novice and experienced, young athletes by becoming their strongest advocate and their biggest cheerleader, even when this means long nights on the court or in the throwing ring.

“Her passion for each sport and her dedication to the success of each and every member of the team is palpable and often contagious. Any activity that she participates in, regardless of what it is, is made better by her energy, enthusiasm and desire to help others to succeed.”

The community has benefited from Kim’s commitment to help out with events. “As a community member, Kim is always one of the first to volunteer her time to help anyone in any way that she can. In fact, it is not uncommon to walk into any community event and find her there, greeting others, setting something up, directing other volunteers or simply finding some other way to ensure that the event runs smoothly and everyone enjoys themselves.”

When asked how she felt receiving the reward she was quite humble during the conversation. “There’s many people deserving of this. All teachers. I’m quite humbled to be chosen and be among the group of people who have already won this award,” Kim said. “I’m very thankful.”

Hirschfeld joins a group consisting of the previous five Golden Apple recipients, who are still employed by York Public Schools. They serve as a selection committee for the next year’s award winner.